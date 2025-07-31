Fantasy football: Here are top late-round ‘fliers’ to catch for your draft

Fantasy football can be a messy arena to play in. But planning beforehand can help you ace your draft and pick the right player at the right moment. Here’s a look at six late-round “fliers” that should be grabbed in drafts, as listed by ESPN: File photo of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (AP)

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Ever since he suffered a compound ankle fracture and dislocation in 2020, Dak Prescott has had a rough couple of years. He still managed to finish seventh or better in 2021 and 2023, with an average of 20 fantasy points per game in each campaign. He finished outside of the top 18 fantasy QBs in 2022 and 2024, but had to end his season early in Week 9 following a torn hamstring. The player still holds the ability to bounce back, as shown by his throwing 4,516 yards (QB3) with Brian Schottenheimer.

Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings

With an average of 5.2 yards per carry last season, ranking sixth among running backs, at least 100 carries, and a top-five fantasy producer at the position in three of his first four games as the 49ers' starter last season, Jordan Mason is quite the option to consider. He managed to remain healthy and touch the ball over 300 times in the 2024 season.

Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Despite suffering a knee injury in Week 16 last season, Trey Benson’s compact frame, high speed, and sturdy hands make him a favorite selection among fantasy football managers. As one of the highest-upside backups at the position, Benson is likely to play a larger role in his second campaign, as previously stated by Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Denver Broncos

There’s no doubt that adding Marvin Mims Jr to your roster helps give a presumptive No. 2 WR on an ascending offense. With an average of 5.2 targets per contest from Weeks 12-18 (up from 1.9 over the first 11 weeks of 2024), Mims recorded two 100-yard receiving efforts and five TDs during the Broncos' final six games last season.

Kyle Williams, WR, New England Patriots

With an average of 17.1 yards per reception and 14 scores as a Cougar in 2024, Kyle Williams is the Washington State product who caught the football world’s attention after posting a 4.4 40-yard dash time at the combine at the Super Bowl.

Brenton Strange, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange’s moment in the spotlight came after Evan Engram was forced to take a backseat due to his repeated maladies. Previously selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, he now posts a 40-411-2 stat line. A complementary pass-catcher, Strange’s blocking abilities keep him on the field and make him a crucial figure.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta