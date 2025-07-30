Fantasy Football numbers: Important stats to know ahead of draft day
With NFL training camps underway, fantasy football managers need to gear up for draft day.
The NFL is already in training camps, which means that fantasy football managers must start prepping for draft day for the upcoming season. Although fantasy league requires consistent knowledge of the sport to succeed in, there is no denying the role numbers play in the process. Here’s a look at some key stats that must be kept in mind before heading into the season, as compiled by Tristan H Cockcroft of ESPN:
- Justin Jefferson, Drake London, Sutton, Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill, Jordan Addison, and Rome Odunze are the only seven receivers to see at least 15 red-zone targets, 10 yards average depth of target, and an average of 30 routes run per game last season.
- DJ Moore has a league-leading 10 catches as a culmination of the past three seasons taken cumulatively.
- Courtland Sutton is the only player in the NFL to have 12 end zone targets in each of the past three seasons.
- Ja’Marr Chase joined the ranks of Isaac Bruce and Davante Adams as the only wide receivers with at least 40 PPR fantasy points on three separate occasions.
- Travis Kelce has run 89 more routes, seen 28 more targets, and caught 17 more passes inside the red zone compared to any other tight end.
- Jonnu Smith scored a high for tight-ends from Week 11 forward last season with 148.7 PPR fantasy points in eight games.
- 55% of Caleb Williams’ 254.54 fantasy points came from the Chicago Bears trailing by at least a touchdown last season.
- Derrick Henry’s 109.9 PPR fantasy points with the Baltimore Ravens, up by at least two scores after halftime of games, were the second most by any individual player in this century.
- Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery became the first black field teammates in history to score at least 200 PPR fantasy points individually in each of the past two seasons.
- Patrick Mahomes suffered a streak of 11 games with a score lower than 17.5 fantasy points.
- Chase Brown scored 165.0 PPR fantasy points in eight games over the season’s final 10 weeks after Zack Moss’s neck injury.
