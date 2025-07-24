2025 Fantasy Football Draft: Chargers’ Ladd McConkey or Eagles’ AJ Brown - who should you pick?

Last season, the Eagles had a record low in passing attempts given their enhanced rushing efforts. Under new offensive coaching staff Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers, on the other hand, adopted a more balanced approach. This leaves fantasy football players questioning as to which wide receiver to pick when it comes down to Chargers’ Ladd McConkey or Eagles’ AJ Brown. AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the Cooper DeJean All-Star Charity Softball Game at Principal Park (Getty Images via AFP)

Why Ladd McConkey?

After finishing three seasons at Georgia, McConkey made the switch to the Chargers as their second selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although his release vs physical defenders still needs work, given his need to get stronger, route running and a deep understanding of open field defense act as arrows in his quiver.

He caught 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns across three seasons at Georgia but had to miss six games in 2023 due to back and ankle issues, as reported by Sports Illustrated. As of the last third of July, he is a spot ahead of AJ Brown as the 10th-ranked wide receiver in PPR formats. McConkey currently averages 19.19 fantasy points in PPR formats.

Why AJ Brown?

Given how the Eagles’ receiver got more balls thrown to them during the 2022 season, Brown finished with career-highs in catches (88), receiving yards (1,496), and targets (145) along with 11 touchdowns and 17.0 yards per catch. Following two low games in 2024, Brown had possibly the best seven weeks of his career (9/131, 9/175/2, 6/127, 7/131, 10/137/1, 8/130/2, and 7/66/1) as he averaged 16.0 yards per catch and 25.96 fantasy points in PPR formats during this span.

He had to sit out Week 18 last season due to a knee injury and finished fifth in wide receiver scoring (291.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats. He continued playing through the injury over the final two months.

