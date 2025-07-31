Josh Allen not a suitable option for fantasy drafts; prefer running backs and wide receivers over QBs

Fantasy Football has always had its ups and downs. This would explain why Buffalo Bills quarterback is still pitched as a late draft selection despite delivering a solid 2024 season with 40 touchdowns. While answering the most relevant and popular question, fantasy football analyst Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report spoke about how the quarterback position is highly overvalued in the game. File photo of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) (AP)

Gary Davenport on why the QB must take a backseat

In explaining his stance on why the NFL’s most elite position doesn’t hold the same weight in the world of fantasy football, Davenport writes, “Elite fantasy QBs generally post a ton of points, but fantasy value isn’t determined by how many points a player scores. It’s a matter of how many points they score relative to the other players at that position. And the gap between the No. 1 quarterback (the “best” starter) and the No. 12 quarterback (the “worst” starter) isn’t as big as at running back or wide receiver.”

Using Allen as an example, he explains how he was the first quarterback drafted on average a year ago and still finished fourth in fantasy points.

“The 'edge' gained at quarterback by using a Round 2 pick on Allen or Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens isn’t worth the hole it leaves at running back or wide receiver. Wait until the back half of the top 10 at position. Wait even longer. Build a solid stable of backs and receivers,” he adds.

In terms of targets to fill the QB slot, Davenport recommends Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), and Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers).

The alternate route

In place of quarterbacks, fantasy football analysts openly pitch players to prioritize running backs and wide receivers in the initial stages to offer more positional scarcity and depth, especially in the PPR format.

Although Allen remains a fan favorite on the field, an early selection in fantasy leagues just might not be his thing.

