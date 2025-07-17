Bryan Braman net worth: Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker dead at 38

Former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman died at the age of 38 on Thursday, July 17. This year, he was seeking treatment for a rare, aggressive form of cancer, ESPN reported, quoting his agent Sean Stellato. Bryan Braman played seven season in NFL(X/@JJWatt)

Braman, who helped the Philadelphia Eagles secure victory in the Super Bowl during the 2017 season, underwent multiple surgeries during his treatment in Seattle. He was diagnosed with cancer in February, as per the GoFundMe page, which was earlier set up to help him with expenses.

Also Read: Former NFL star Bryan Braman dies at 38 following long battle with rare cancer

Bryan Braman: Net worth and contract details

According to Mabumbe magazine, Braman net worth was estimated at $1-2 million as of 2025. He earnings were majorly from his National Football League (NFL) contracts, appearance fees as well as few endorsements.

In total, Braman took part in seven seasons in the NFL from 2011 to 2017. His agent noted that Braman had two daughters, ages 11 and 8.

The GoFundMe page for Braman's treatment expenses managed to raise over $88,000, which included a $10,000 contribution from former Texans star JJ Watt, besides donations from other former teammates.

"Rest in Peace brother. Gone far too soon," Watt wrote on X.

According to The Guardian, qualified players in the league remain eligible for health insurance for five years after they retire from the game. Braman played his final season in 2017, with the Super Bowl being his last professional matchup.

Braman kicked off his journey with the Long Beach City College, Idaho as well as the West Texas A&M in college. Later on, he joined the Houston Texans in 2011 as an undrafted free agent. After spending his first three seasons with the Texans, Braman went on to sign a two-year, $3.15 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and ended his career with the side.

During his entire NFL career, Braman remained famous for his fearless play, with one particular moment seeing him tackling despite losing his helmet.

He joined the Eagles for the playoffs and went on to win Super Bowl LII.

Braman earlier described his seven NFL seasons, his Super Bowl win as well as his daughters as “the three greatest accomplishments in my life,” according to The Guardian.

FAQs

1. When did Bryan Braman die?

Braman died on July 17, 2025 at the age of 38.

2. What happened to Bryan Braman?

He was undergoing treatment for a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

3. What was Bryan Braman's net worth?

As per the Mabumbe magazine, his total earnings were estimated at $1-2 million.