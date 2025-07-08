NFL, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans donate $1.5 million to Texas flood victims

The NFL, along with two of the Texas-based football teams- the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans, have announced $1.5 million in collective funds as aid to those affected by the recent flash floods in Texas. The disaster wreaked havoc over the Fourth of July weekend as water from the Guadalupe River flooded areas in Texas Hill Country. A girls’ camp in the region called Camp Mystic was the worst hit. HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 7: Search and rescue workers use a sonar device while paddling down the Guadalupe River in a boat looking for survivors or the remains of victims swept up in the flash flooding on July 7, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

The NFL, Cowboys, and Texans join hands

Relief measures of $500,000 were first announced by the Texans on Saturday (July 5) in an official statement shared on their social media handle.

"We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured," it read. "We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon. Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue, and recovery efforts in the coming weeks." The post was signed off by Cal (Chairman and CEO), Hannah (Vice President of The Texans Care Foundation), and Janice McNair (Principal Owner).

Following this, the Dallas Cowboys also announced relief aid of $500,000 on Sunday (July 6). "Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones. This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Standing side by side with The Salvation Army's critical response, we are also donating $500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief, and long-term recovery efforts,” the statement read.

A few hours later, the NFL released a statement declaring that the three parties would join hands and collectively contribute $1.5 million as aid for “both immediate assistance and long-term resources to those most impacted by the catastrophic flooding”.

Search and rescue measures are currently underway in Texas.

By Stuti Gupta