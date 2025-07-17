Von Miller signs with Commanders: A look at eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker's net worth

Wednesday night, Von Miller tweeted that he will be playing alongside the Washington Commanders during the 2025 NFL season. Veteran linebacker Von Miller is set to join the Washington Commanders for the 2025 NFL season on a one-year deal. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)(AP)

While it is believed to be a one-year deal, it is not clear yet what exactly it will look like, as ESPN's Adam Schefter relays. Following the deal, many fans question what his current net worth is.

ALSO READ| Looking for your next fantasy football star? This wide receiver might just be your safest bet

What is Von Miller's net worth?

CelebrityWorth.com reported he boasts a net worth of $60 million. During his prime, he was among the best-paid athletes in the world. “Between June 2017 and June 2018, Von Miller earned $35 million in salary and endorsements,” the site reports. With the new deal with Washington, that number is likely to grow.

The eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker’s previous stint with the Buffalo Bills didn’t quite go as planned. After signing a massive six-year, $120 million contract in 2022, he started strong with eight sacks in 11 games. But a torn ACL in November 2022 derailed his momentum.

“I probably should not have played” in 2023, Miller later admitted during training camp in 2024. That season, he played 12 games but didn’t register a single sack. The Bills released him in March, saving $8.4 million in cap space.

Still, Miller bounced back in 2024 with a modest resurgence, contributing six sacks as part of a rotation on the Bills’ defensive line. He did not take more than 21 snaps in any of their playoff games, but he was helpful, particularly against heavy games such as the AFC Championship Game with the Chiefs.

ALSO READ| Auburn Tigers WR Malcolm Simmons arrested on domestic assault charge, mugshot surfaces

Picked as the No. 2 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 2011, Miller won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He earned 110 sacks in the next 10 years in Denver, participated in a Super Bowl in 2015, and was made an icon of the franchise. In 2021, he won another Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, getting nine sacks in the postseason that led to that title.

With 129.5 career sacks, he ranks 16th in NFL history.