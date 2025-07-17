Looking for your next fantasy football star? This wide receiver might just be your safest bet

Fantasy football is as much about numbers and data as it is about anticipating what’s yet to come. Turns out wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, Keon Coleman, might be your best bet when it comes to adding another player to your roster. New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) follows a play during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)(AP)

What works in Keon Coleman’s favor?

When Amari Cooper was traded to the Bills from the Cleveland Browns back in 2024, hopes were high. Yet his status as the least-used WR for the team in the final games of the season, as reported by the Democrat and Chronicle, left space open for Coleman to come in and take the game on his shoulders.

A first-round pick in the 2024 draft and with 29 passes to his name from last year, Coleman has an average of 16.5 points per game, as reported by Marca. Although an injury kept him out of action for a while, the data still runs in his favor. As per PFSN’s Trade Analyzer, he was the 12th most traded player in the fantasy leagues. This is an indication of what managers already know is fast approaching in the near future.

Sleeper Bills, a social media page meant to provide highlights for the Bills, created and posted a montage of Coleman’s best moments on the field. “Keon Coleman appreciation post #BillsMafia,” the caption read.

What works against Keon Coleman?

Despite all the merits and stats to his name, Coleman’s play still lacks the necessary depth required. His catching only six of the 19 long targets handed to him in the past 13 weeks adds to this sentiment. However, if play schemes run in his favor, there is no reason to believe that Coleman couldn’t turn the tables around.

Hence, for fantasy league owners who are in round 10 or beyond, Coleman is someone they can think of putting their money and expect to get valid returns from as well in due time.

By Stuti Gupta