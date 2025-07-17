Saquon Barkley's iconic backwards hurdle against Jaguars wins Best Play at ESPYs 2025 - Watch it again

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley won the ESPY award for best play for his iconic backwards hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2024. The iconic moment, forever etched in NFL history, saw the 28-year-old catching a 14-yard short pass, breaking a tackle, spinning around, and leaping backwards despite pressure from Jaguars' CB Jarrian Jones.

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley speaks during a news conference at NFL football minicamp.(AP)