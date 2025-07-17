Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Auburn Tigers WR Malcolm Simmons arrested on domestic assault charge, mugshot surfaces

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 07:50 am IST

Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons was arrested Wednesday on domestic assault charges; his arrest record and a mugshot have since surfaced.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons was arrested on Wednesday on domestic assault charges in Lee County, Alabama. His arrest records and surfaced on social media along with a mugshot. The records show that he has been charged with domestic assault involving strangulation or suffocation, and was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. 

Malcolm Simmons. (freak0fnatureee/Instagram)
Malcolm Simmons. (freak0fnatureee/Instagram)

Along with the arrest records, TMZ has also published a video showing the moment the alleged assault took place. The video has since gone viral on social media. A bond of the $20,000 has been set for the 20-year-old, the records showed. 

Here's Malcolm Simmons' arrest record with the mugshot:

Alabama state law classifies domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation as a Class B felony. Punishment upon conviction could range between two and 20 years. Fines of up to $30,000 could be imposed if Simmons is convicted of the charges.

The Auburn Tigers football program has yet to release a response on the arrest of the sophomore wide receiver.

This story is being updated. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Follow Us On