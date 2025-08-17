NFL legend Barry Sanders' jersey mistaken for Shedeur's on air; ‘embarrassing’ say viewers

Shedeur Sanders still has some ways to go before becoming a legend, but his name has already been pulled into a conversation involving NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. The moment unfurled on live television when ESPN anchor Monica McNutt confused the two jerseys. Shedeur Sanders (left) plays for Cleveland Browns while Barry Sanders (right) used to play for Detroit Lions, retiring over 25 years back.(X/@aj_muse_, X/@HelmetAddict)

During ESPN's First Take on August 16, Druski, the comedian, who was a guest on the show, showed up in a jersey honoring Barry Sanders. McNutt, however, thought it was Shedeur's jersey. Here's what happened.

Shedeur Sanders-Barry Sanders mix-up moment | Watch

Clips of McNutt's on air mix-up have been shared on social media.

She can be heard saying, “Alright, so the jersey. Let’s get into it. Because, obviously, this ties to one Shedeur Sanders who balled out in his first game." Druski pauses and corrects her to say, “No, no, no. That’s Barry Sanders!”. A brief silence follows, after which McNutt remarks “That’s right. I’m sorry about that.”

The video was shared by Woodward Sports Network on X via Jordan Dahms and resulted in some colorful comments on the post.

“Embarrassing,” was the common refrain among two people. Since McNutt mostly drew flak due to the lack of similarities between the two players, apart from the shared common surname, another X user quipped “Absolutely insane for Druski to make a political statement like this endorsing Bernie Sanders. Please keep politics out of sports.”

Another wondered, “How did a “professional” sportscaster not know that?!”

Who is Barry Sanders?

Barry Sanders was the Detroit Lions running back and Hall of Famer, who retired over 25 years back. His career stats include 3062 carries, 15,269 yards covered, and 99 touchdowns, with an average of 5 yards per carry.

Who is Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, is a quarterback for Cleveland Browns and managed to impress in his pre-season game against Carolina Panthers. In the game, which his team won 30-10, Sedeur finished 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards. He also threw touchdowns without interceptions, and managed to add 19 rushing yards to his team's winning performance, showing that Shedeur is definitely someone to keep an eye on this season.