'Some good, some bad': Here's what Shedeur Sanders has to say about his NFL debut

NFL fans were not let down by Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders as he marked an impressive preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Friday night. The 23-year-old started and remained on the field until the middle of the third quarter, throwing for two touchdowns and completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, Reuters reported. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders marked his NFL debut on Friday.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Sanders even ran four times for 19 yards, ultimately leading the Cleveland Browns to a dominating 30-10 win against the Panthers. This was the preseason opener for both the NFL sides.

What Shedeur Sanders said after his NFL debut

Despite his praiseworthy performance, Shedeur Sanders did not seem too impressed by himself and felt that he could have been much better on the field.

After getting replaced by Tyler Huntley, he said, "I don’t feel like I was sharp at all, honestly".

"I think I was OK today, but you know, the next opportunity I get I just, you know, got to build on this one," Cleveland.com quoted the player as saying. On his Friday's performance, Sanders went on to say that he did "some good, some bad," but knows very well that "moving forward I won’t make the same mistakes twice.”

The epic moment in Shedeur Sanders' life came ahead of his father, Deion Sanders' 58th birthday on Saturday. Deion, who serves as the Colorado head coach, seemed pretty excited for his youngest son's NFL debut as a Cleveland Browns quarterback.

As per USA Today, the father and son spoke to each other at least three times on Friday. “It’s gonna be strange for both of us,” the proud father said.

Shedeur Sanders earlier played two seasons in college under his father at Colorado. At present, his father is making efforts to get his replacement on the side. Before his son's NFL debut, Deion Sanders said he felt like a "kid in the candy shop."

"It’s like your baby’s out there...You cut their biblical cord, and now they doing their thing. I just can't wait to see him... But it's going to be a little weird. It's going to be a little strange. It really is," USA Today quoted Deion as saying.

Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Browns head coach, will next decide whether Shedeur Sanders performed well enough to be moved up the depth chart.

The NFL side will face the Philadelphia Eagles on August 16. As of now, it remains unclear whether Sanders gets another chance to shine or not.

FAQs

When did Shedeur Sanders make his NFL debut?

He represented the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

Did Shedeur Sanders perform well in his NFL debut?

He finished 14-of-23 for 138 yards as well as two touchdowns.

When will the Cleveland Browns play next?

The NFL side will face the Philadelphia Eagles on August 16.