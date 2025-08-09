Shedeur Sanders' first NFL touchdown shows why he is rated highly. Browns fans excited

Shedeur Sanders wasted no time delivering the dart right where it needed to be in his NFL preseason debut on Friday night, as the Cleveland Browns took on the Carolina Panthers. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(AP)

Early in the game, Carolina gifted Cleveland prime field position after a muffed punt deep in their territory. Starting at the Panthers’ 10-yard line, Sanders calmly took charge, and just a few plays later, he threw the first official touchdown pass of his NFL career.

“Nice job, Shedeur! Glad he didn't listen to the people saying he was being set up for failure with this start,” one fan commented in ESPN's SportsCenter's comment box.

“I love seeing all the haters in the comments down bad,” another commented, seeing the clip and the barrage of comments.