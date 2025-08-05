Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley rejoins Cleveland Browns: How will it affect their QB depth chart

Quarterback Tyler Huntley is all set to return to the Cleveland Browns after spending a year in the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens. On Monday, ESPN's NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, announced that the Browns are signing Huntley as a free agent, as their quarterback woes continue with Shedeur Sanders' injury. QB Tyler Huntley is joining the Cleveland Browns. (AP)

This is Huntley's second stint at Browns, with the 27-year-old having spent three seasons (2020 to 2023) and one offseason (2024) with the Browns before being released before the start of the 2024-25 season, in August 2024. He joined the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and became a free agent earlier this year.

How Will Tyler Huntley Boost The Browns' Depth Chart

As Huntley joins the Cleveland Browns, he has a long list of four first-choice quarterbacks on the line ahead of him. While signing him may seem like a folly from the surface, the injuries to Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel have reduced Brown's QB options significantly, making the addition of Huntley to the squad a crucial piece of business before the start of the season.

With star quarterback Deshaun Watson out with a sore ankle for the entirety of the 2025-26 season, the Browns were left with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. However, Sanders is recovering from a sore shoulder, while Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are recovering from hamstring injuries.

Notably, in recent year, Huntley has made a name for himself by playing when a franchise's star quarterback has to spend time off the field, mostly due to injuries. In 2024, after spending some time with the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens, he joined to Miami Dolphins to sub Tua Tagovailoa, who was injured then. He ended up making four starts for the Dolphins in 2024.

In the 2024 season with the Dolphins, Huntley threw for 829 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Over his career in the NFL, Tyler Huntley has played 25 regular-season games, throwing 2,786 yards to go with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has 307 successful passes to his name.