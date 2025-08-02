Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ranks low on Madden 26 NFL list, fans say, ‘that Hurts’

NFL ratings for Madden 26 have been released, and it’s safe to say that Philadelphia Eagles fans have been left in shock looking at players’ rankings. Lane Johnson (right tackle) and Saquon Barkley (halfback) are the only two players to make it to the 99 club this year, with the latter being announced as the cover star. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

As celebratory as this ranking may sound, the score awarded to another Eagle, Jalen Hurts, have been the topic of the town since its release.

Jalen Hurts’s low ranking

As offensive grades for Madden 26 were released, Jalen Hurts’s overall grade of 86 has caught widespread attention.

“Madden Ratings are out and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is only an 86!! Should he be higher or lower than this?,” a page wrote on social media.

“An 86 overall grade still seems insulting. So does tying him with Justin Herbert, and we're going to need an explanation of the Eagles quarterback landing behind Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff,” wrote Geoffrey A Knox of USA Today on Thursday (July 31).

“The 93 rating seems like a generous grade for A.J. Brown. Then, you remember he's better than at least three of the guys who are graded ahead of him. While we realize this is subjective, what gives?”

Also read: Madden NFL 26: List of all top 10 ranked players in offensive and defensive positions

Fan reactions

Ever since the announcement, fans have taken to social media to share their views regarding this development.

“This is dumb Maybe 88, 89 at most Winning a SB doesn’t make you elite by default,” a fan wrote.

“Probably should be a little higher,” another fan wrote.

“that Hurts ” a user wrote.

“Seems pretty legit honestly,” another user wrote.

“At least a 90…” a fan wrote.

EA Sports is set to launch Madden 26 on August 14. The Deluxe Edition can be pre-ordered to play seven days in advance.

By Stuti Gupta