Jalen Hurts on honeymoon? Eagles fans speculate why star QB skipped White House visit

The Philadelphia Eagles visited President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to celebrate their Super Bowl win, but several key players, including Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith, were absent. While the exact reasons for their absence remain unclear, NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reported that Hurts missed the event due to a “scheduling conflict.” Jalen Hurts skipped White House meeting with Trump. (REUTERS)

Many fans speculated that Hurts, who recently married Bryonna "Bry" Burrows, may be on his honeymoon.

“I think Jalen Hurts was absent because he's on his honeymoon,” one person claimed.

Another wrote, “Jalen Hurts is on his honeymoon so why would he opt out of that for a visit to the White House? There will be better timings and more opportunities. Give it up!”

A third person wrote, “Oh yeah Jalen Hurts still on his honeymoon. That would be a conflict. Happy wife happy life.”

Another person wrote, “Jalen Hurts is on his honeymoon! But I think that you already knew that! If you just got married, would you cancel your honeymoon to go to the Whitehouse for a Happy Meal?”

Also Read: Trump's brutal jab at Taylor Swift during Eagles' White House visit: ‘How did it…?'

Donald Trump calls Saquon Barkley a ‘handsome guy'

Meanwhile, Donald Trump met with the other Eagles players and took photos with them. He also introduced Saquon Barkley as a “handsome guy.”

“I offered him a ride. And he loved it. He is a great young guy and an incredible football player," Trump said.

Also Read: Saquon Barkley claps back at critics amid massive backlash for outing with Trump; ‘Just golfed with Obama…’

This followed a day of Trump and Barkley spending time together in New Jersey. Trump, after getting off Marine One, called Barkley “a nice guy” and joked about racing him, saying, “I wanted to race him, but I decided not to.” The two later boarded Air Force One together.