Saquon Barkley claps back at critics amid massive backlash for outing with Trump; ‘Just golfed with Obama…’

Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles' star running back, has responded to the backlash he received following his recent hangout at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He spent time with President Donald Trump and his family on Sunday. Saquon Barkley and President Donald Trump walk before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Meanwhile, many fans and social media followers swiftly become divided over Barkley's encounter with Trump, despite the fact that many may have anticipated an offseason of rest and training.

“Saquon is setting himself up for the ultimate post NFL career. He’s gunna be a billionaire after he retires,” one X user reacted.

“This is dirty work, @saquon this really makes me think a whole lot less of you as a person. Thought of him as a great player and person and I’m not an eagles fan. When you choose to spend time with a vile, disgusting, terrible human POS. So disappointing in @saquon,” second user said.

“Wait until MAGA finds out Saquon golfed with Obama a few months ago,” a third person commented.

“Winners hang out with winners. Leaders hang out with leaders. No shock here at all,” one more reacted.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s 100 days in office: Here's what he's done and not done

Saquon Barkley claps back at critics

Taking to X, Barkley addressed the criticism by stating that “people are really upset" because he played golf and spend time with Trump at the White House.

“Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day” he closed the post with a crying laughing emoji.

Reacting to his post, one person wrote: “Buddy, you’re involving yourself with politics by playing golf with the head of politics himself. You place yourself in a situation where you’re going to get criticized and this is your response?”

“You know what offends me? That you’re spending your time playing putt-putt instead of being in the weight room improving your deficient strength. As a youth football coaching legend, I’d never tolerate this lack of focus,” another chimed in.

Later today, Barkley and the other Eagles are scheduled to pay President Trump a visit at the White House as part of a celebration honoring them as the winners of Super Bowl LIX.