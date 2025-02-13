Zach Bryan ‘Dear Miss’ lyrics: The song he promised to drop after Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win

Country singer Zach Bryan promised his fans that he would drop a new song if the Philadelphia Eagles won the 2025 Super Bowl. True to his word, the 28-year-old artist dropped ‘Dear Miss’ on Tuesday. This followed the release of the song ‘Blue Jean Baby’, which Bryan had pledged to release if the Eagles won the NFC Championship Game. Zach Bryan dropped a new song on Feb.11, 2025. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lyrics -

[Verse 1]

There's a letter to your mother that is hidden is my desk

That I wrote to her in a sober mind

It's my apology for all the things I used to be

And swearin' I'll change over time

She might not believe me 'cause no one ever does

Except her daughter that loves me true

God forbid all it takes for a boy to finally wait

Just to be cherished and loved all the way through

[Verse 2]

She lets me drink my liquor when I'm singin' through the night

She slaps my hand when it's too much

She's mean and she's kind, strong and divine

And Lord only knows how tough

[Chorus]

So dear Miss, by the time you see this

It'll be in love or it'll be in pain

May God bless and keep us

May you think kind of my name

[Verse 3]

And I know I've had my days and I've made my mistakes

So please point me to the nearest perfect man

I'll gladly take advice from a man with no vice

If it means I can hold your hand

[Verse 4]

She was raised up proper and I was raised up

With a poor working boy's heart

The way the light is beatin' on her smilin' cheeks this evenin'

Is the finest of the world's fine art

[Chorus]

So dear Miss, by the time you see this

I'll be in love or it'll be in vain

So may God bless and keep us

May you think kind of my name

[Outro]

And she's standin' in the doorway ramblin' on about my old ways

How they were reckless and free

How all my imperfections and every ugly lesson

Is worth every last second with me