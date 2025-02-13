Zach Bryan ‘Dear Miss’ lyrics: The song he promised to drop after Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win
Country singer Zach Bryan kept his promise by dropping 'Dear Miss' after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl 2025.
Country singer Zach Bryan promised his fans that he would drop a new song if the Philadelphia Eagles won the 2025 Super Bowl. True to his word, the 28-year-old artist dropped ‘Dear Miss’ on Tuesday. This followed the release of the song ‘Blue Jean Baby’, which Bryan had pledged to release if the Eagles won the NFC Championship Game.
Lyrics -
[Verse 1]
There's a letter to your mother that is hidden is my desk
That I wrote to her in a sober mind
It's my apology for all the things I used to be
And swearin' I'll change over time
She might not believe me 'cause no one ever does
Except her daughter that loves me true
God forbid all it takes for a boy to finally wait
Just to be cherished and loved all the way through
[Verse 2]
She lets me drink my liquor when I'm singin' through the night
She slaps my hand when it's too much
She's mean and she's kind, strong and divine
And Lord only knows how tough
[Chorus]
So dear Miss, by the time you see this
It'll be in love or it'll be in pain
May God bless and keep us
May you think kind of my name
[Verse 3]
And I know I've had my days and I've made my mistakes
So please point me to the nearest perfect man
I'll gladly take advice from a man with no vice
If it means I can hold your hand
[Verse 4]
She was raised up proper and I was raised up
With a poor working boy's heart
The way the light is beatin' on her smilin' cheeks this evenin'
Is the finest of the world's fine art
[Chorus]
So dear Miss, by the time you see this
I'll be in love or it'll be in vain
So may God bless and keep us
May you think kind of my name
[Outro]
And she's standin' in the doorway ramblin' on about my old ways
How they were reckless and free
How all my imperfections and every ugly lesson
Is worth every last second with me
