Trump's brutal jab at Taylor Swift during Eagles' White House visit: ‘How did it…?'

President Donald Trump taunted pop star Taylor Swift during the Philadelphia Eagles' visit on Monday. Both the president and the ‘Love Story’ singer were at the Super Bowl in New Orleans weeks after the latter endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and former VP Kamala Harris. Trump and Swift were supporting the singer's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, left, and offensive tackle Lane Johnson stand next to President Donald Trump (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Jalen Hurts and co beat Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs 40-22.

However, a feud between Taylor Swift and Donald Trump had begun weeks ago, before the November 5 election. The Grammy winner had endorsed the 78-year-old's rival Kamala Harris and slammed him for posting AI-generated images of her on social media.

On Monday, Trump took a dig at Swift. “I was there along with Taylor Swift — how did that work out?” he said during a speech, referring to the Super Bowl.

Trump's post on Taylor Swift getting booed

While at the Caesars Superdome, President Trump reposted a clip of Taylor Swift getting booed. The post from an account called ‘Libs of TikTok’ read: “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing.”

The president left the Big Game early, and Swift stayed back to console her boyfriend Kelce after the Chiefs' heartbreaking loss.

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris

Days before the presidential election in November, Taylor Swift described herself as a ‘childless cat lady’ to endorse then-VP Harris.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she wrote on Instagram. “I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she added.

Donald Trump was quick to slam Swift. "I was not a Taylor Swift fan... she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," he said.