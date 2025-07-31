Madden NFL 26: List of all top 10 ranked players in offensive and defensive positions

Madden NFL 26 is set to be released on August 14. Ahead of the video game’s release, EA Sports has revealed the rankings for the top players at every offensive and defensive position. As per Bleacher Report, developers had earlier revealed the top-ranked rookies from the 2025 NFL draft class. They had also named the seven players who make up the hallowed "99 Club," having the game's highest overall rating. Madden NFL 26 drops this August(X/@EAMaddenNFL)

Now, with the Madden NFL 26 top 10 rankings out, here is everything you need to know about which players made it to the list.

Madden NFL 26: Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (99 overall)

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (99 overall)

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (97 overall)

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (95 overall)

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (88 overall)

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (87 overall)

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (86 overall)

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (86 overall)

9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (85 overall)

10. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (85 overall)

Madden NFL 2026: Top 10 Running Backs

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (99 overall)

2. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens (98 overall)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (95 overall)

4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (94 overall)

5. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (92 overall)

6. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans (91 overall)

7. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers (90 overall)

8. James Cook, Buffalo Bills (89 overall)

9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (88 overall)

10. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks (88 overall)

Madden NFL 2026: Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (99 overall)

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (99 overall)

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (96 overall)

4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (95 overall)

5. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (95 overall)

6. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (94 overall)

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (93 overall)

8. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (93 overall)

9. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (91 overall)

10. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams (90 overall)

Also read: Madden 26 overall ratings: Best QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs, CBs and LBs for 2025- from Josh Allen to Saquon Barkley

Madden NFL 26: Top 10 Tight Ends

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (98 overall)

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (92 overall)

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals (92 overall)

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (91 overall)

5. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (90 overall)

6. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (89 overall)

7. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (88 overall)

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (87 overall)

9. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (86 overall)

10. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (85 overall)

Madden NFL 26: Top 10 Offensive Linemen

1. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (99 overall)

2. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (97 overall)

3. Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions (96 overall)

4. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (96 overall)

5. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles (96 overall)

6. Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos (95 overall)

7. Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs (94 overall)

8. Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons (94 overall)

9. Laremy Tunsil, Washington Commanders (94 overall)

10. Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears (93 overall)

Madden NFL 26: Top 10 Edge Rushers

1. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (99 overall)

2. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (98 overall)

3. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (96 overall)

4. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (96 overall)

5. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (95 overall)

6. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions (93 overall)

7. Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (92 overall)

8. Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans (91 overall)

9. Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars (90 overall)

10. Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans (89 overall)

Madden NFL 26: Top 10 Line Backers

1. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (97 overall)

2. Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens (94 overall)

3. Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders (91 overall)

4. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (90 overall)

5. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (88 overall)

6. Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles (88 overall)

7. Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars (87 overall)

8. Dre Greenlaw, Denver Broncos (86 overall)

9. Bobby Okereke, New York Giants (86 overall)

10. Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars (85 overall)

Madden NFL 26: Top 10 Safeties

1. Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons (95 overall)

2. Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers (93 overall)

3. Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers (93 overall)

4. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals (92 overall)

5. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins (92 overall)

6. Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers (91 overall)

7. Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens (90 overall)

8. Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions (90 overall)

9. Brian Branch, Detroit Lions (89 overall)

10. Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings (88 overall)

Madden NFL 26: Top 10 Defensive Linemen

1. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (97 overall)

2. Dexter Lawrence II, New York Giants (97 overall)

3. Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers (95 overall)

4. Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (94 overall)

5. Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (93 overall)

6. Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens (93 overall)

7. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans (92 overall)

8. Quinnen Williams, New York Jets (91 overall)

9. Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles (90 overall)

10. DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts (88 overall)

Madden NFL 26: Top 10 Kickers

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys (87 overall)

2. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (85 overall)

3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (82 overall)

4. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans (80 overall)

5. Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (79 overall)

6. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers (79 overall)

7. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (79 overall)

8. Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears (78 overall)

9. Jake Elliot, Philadelphia Eagles (78 overall)

10. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (78 overall)

Madden NFL 26: Top 10 Punters

1. AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (85 overall)

2. Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars (83 overall)

3. Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks (83 overall)

4. Corey Bojorquez, Cleveland Browns (82 overall)

5. Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys (81 overall)

6. Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons (81 overall)

7. JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers (80 overall)

8. Jack Fox, Detroit Lions (79 overall)

9. Bryce Baringer, New England Patriots (79 overall)

10. Tommy Townsend, Houston Texans (79 overall)

Madden NFL 26: Top 10 Long Snappers

1. Josh Harris, Los Angeles Chargers (81 overall)

2. Andrew Depaola, Minnesota Vikings (81 overall)

3. Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts (79 overall)

4. Zack Wood, New Orleans Saints (79 overall)

5. JJ Jansen, Carolina Panthers (78 overall)

6. Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions (77 overall)

7. Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars (74 overall)

8. Trent Sieg, Dallas Cowboys (73 overall)

9. Thomas Hennessy, New York Jets (73 overall)

10. Reid Ferguson, Buffalo Bills (71 overall)

FAQs

When is Madden NFL 26 releasing?

The game will be released on August 14, 2025.

Who’s the top-ranked quarterback as per Madden NFL 26?

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills occupies the spot.

Who is the best tight end in Madden NFL 26?

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers is ranked first.