Madden 26 overall ratings: Best QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs, CBs and LBs for 2025- from Josh Allen to Saquon Barkley

Madden NFL 26 on Thursday unveiled their ratings, posting lists of the elite quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, cornerbacks, and linebackers for the 2025 season. Josh Allen and Saquon Barkley lead the charge as part of the prestigious 99 Club. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), center, looks to throw as quarterbacks Shane Buechele (6) and Mike White (14) watch(AP)

Here's how the Madden ratings stand for now

Quarterbacks (QBs): Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) tops the list with a 99 overall rating, earning his spot with a 2024 NFL MVP season of 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 531 rushing yards. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) also joins the 99 Club, boasting 4,172 passing yards and 915 rushing yards, showcasing his dual-threat prowess. Other high-rated QBs, in the 90s, include Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

Running Backs (RBs): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), the Madden 26 cover athlete, earns a 99 rating after leading his team to a Super Bowl win with over 2,000 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry follow with strong ratings, in the mid-90s, based on their consistent output.

Wide Receivers (WRs): Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) both secure 99 ratings, reflecting their standout 2024 seasons with Jefferson’s consistency and Chase’s explosive plays. Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St Brown rank high.

Tight Ends (TEs): Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) is the standout, in the high 90s, given his historical dominance. Other top TEs like George Kittle round out the list.

Cornerbacks (CBs): Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) leads with a high-90s rating for his man coverage skills, with Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Surtain II featuring prominently.

Linebackers (LBs): Fred Warner leads the pack with a 97 rating. Roquan Smith (94) and Bobby Wagner (91) are next.