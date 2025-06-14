‘Will miss…’: Barry Sanders predicts the Detroit Lions' NFL future amid recent success

NFL legend Barry Sanders believes that the Detroit Lions are still capable of making it to the Super Bowl despite losing both the offensive and defensive play-callers who have been instrumental in their recent success. Barry Sanders has a lot of belief in the Detroit Lions. (X/ Barry Sanders)

Talking to Newsweek about his upcoming documentary ‘The Making of a Heart Attack’, Sanders opened up about his feelings for the Lions, a team with which he made his Hall of Fame career.

Barry Sanders said that while the team would certainly miss both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, but added that the nucleus of the team is capable of taking them over the line.

“They were a big part of our success. We know what both those guys are made of, you know. I feel the nucleus and the important ingredients were what we were able to do here. It's mostly still here. We certainly will miss Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, but we feel like the pieces we have on offense and defense, you know, with Hutchinson coming back, you look at kids like Brian Branch. And you know, Alim McNeill, the list goes on and on. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Laporta,” Barry Sanders said.

The legendary running back called the current batch of Detroit Lions players a ‘solid group’ and hopes they can repeat the team’s success in recent years.

I mean, it's a solid group. And so if we can stay healthy, we should see similar results that we've seen the last couple of years," he said.

The Barry Sanders documentary

NFL legend Barry Sanders is back at work to inspire people once again by sharing his health struggle in an upcoming interview.

The 56-year-old Sanders had gone public with a heart-related "health scare" during Father's Day weekend last June. He fully opened up about the scare, telling CBS Sports that he couldn't believe it and thought it was ‘heartburn’.

“The Making of a Heart Attack," a documentary featuring Barry Sanders, will premiere on Saturday, June 14 at 1 PM on A&E.