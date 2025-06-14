Barry Sanders documentary: Date, time of release as NFL legends' health comes into focus

NFL legend Barry Sanders inspired millions with his brilliance on the gridiron during his Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Lions. Barry Sanders is coming up with a documentary about his heart problem.(X/ Barry Sanders)

Now, the legendary running back is back at work to inspire people once again by sharing his health struggle in an upcoming interview.

The 56-year-old Sanders had gone public with a heart-related "health scare" during Father's Day weekend last June. He fully opened up about the scare, telling CBS Sports that he couldn't believe it and thought it was ‘heartburn’.

“The Making of a Heart Attack," a documentary featuring Barry Sanders, will premiere on Saturday, June 14 at 1 PM on A&E.

What did Barry Sanders say about his health and his way of helping people going through similar conditions?

Barry Sanders said in the interview that he suffered a heart-related health problem while attending a recruitment visit for his son.

"I couldn't believe it, honestly. I thought it was like heartburn, but it just kind of persisted," he told CBS Sports.

According to Barry Sanders, he woke up that morning with what he described as a burning sensation in his chest. After leaving the recruiting visit early, Sanders drove himself to the emergency room later that afternoon. Tests revealed that Sanders's enzyme levels were "really high and getting higher." He then underwent a heart catheter procedure, which revealed that he had indeed suffered a heart attack.

The NFL legend has made it his mission to raise awareness of heart problems and methods of early detection.

"Of all things, I don't know why, that just never entered my mind. I'm learning through this process that there aren't necessarily any warning signs, unless you do what we're encouraging people to do, which is to go to the doctor, get tested for LDLC levels, or bad cholesterol,” Barry Sanders said.

He pointed out that getting checked up is the only way that a patient can find out and that it doesn't just affect people of a certain physical profile.

“That's the only way to find out if you have high cholesterol. It's not something you're going to be able to feel. You don't have to fit a certain physical profile," he added.

Barry Sanders also opened up in the documentary about his experience getting to know other people who have suffered similar health problems. In his documentary, he brings together four other people who experienced a heart attack or stroke to uncover the hidden risks, lasting impacts and what they want others to know.

"It's really been an education for me, learning about how frequent this happens all over the US. Conversing with these other individuals who are part of this documentary, who have very insightful, gripping stories about the journey that they've been on. It's just really amazing. I think it will get a lot of people's attention," Barry Sanders said.