Washington Commanders – Terry McLaurin deal update: Commanders GM makes promising statement

The Washington Commanders’ prolonged negotiation to re-sign wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been “pretty frustrating,” as per McLaurin himself. McLaurin, now entering the final year of his contract, is willing to stay on with the Commanders. But he has been left visibly disappointed by the lack of update on the team’s end in this matter. Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.(AP)

Recently, Commanders general manager Adam Peters also spoke on the topic at a press conference and revealed what is holding the Commanders back in securing McLaurin's signature.

Adam Peters’s response

"Yeah, I mean, first, I think without a doubt, I think everybody in this building values Terry very much," Peters recently said during a press conference while addressing the matter. "And we knew that coming in, and we knew that even more after spending a year with him. In terms of where we're at, we've had conversations recently and we'll look to have more conversations. We're going to do everything we can in order to get a deal done."

As per CBS Sports, Peters further added that he expects McLaurin will be attending the team’s training camp and would like to keep him tied with the franchise for many more years to come.

"Obviously, you would like to get these things done quicker than longer, but it's not always going to happen that way," Peters said. "First of all, we're dealing with a really -- in the case of Terry -- a really good player and a really good person. So, really, understanding that and never losing sight of that, making sure that every conversation we have is straightforward, honest, and in good faith.

"And just keeping that mindset throughout because there's going to be twists and turns, but just having that confidence and understanding our goal is to get a long-term deal done. So just keeping focused on that. Whatever happens along the way, just understand that he's a great player and we want to keep him here."

Terry McLaurin’s views on the matter

Terry McLaurin is reportedly considering a holdout, hold-in, or even requesting a trade to secure a contract extension with the Washington Commanders, according to Henry Mckenna. While he is prepared to take strong measures if necessary, McLaurin’s main priority is reaching a new deal, not causing division within the team.

Last season, the 29-year-old hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. According to Sportrac, McLaurin will receive $15.5 million this coming year, which makes him the 17th-highest paid WR in NFL.

