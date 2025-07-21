2025 NFL preseason schedule: When, where and how to watch all 21 games

The NFL preseason schedule has been announced, and fans are gearing up to watch all 21 games. The preseason will kick off on August 7 with a doubleheader as the Indianapolis Colts face off against the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Seattle Seahawks. The schedule will culminate on August 23 with a quadruple-header: Los Angeles Rams vs Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals. Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) throws a pass during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Here are details on when and where to stream all 21 games this preseason, as outlined by the official website of the NFL:

Full preseason schedule

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 7

7 p.m. ET – Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens

10 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Friday, Aug. 8

7 p.m. ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 9

1 p.m. ET – New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

4 p.m. ET – Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings

8 p.m. ET – New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Aug. 10

1 p.m. ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears

4 p.m. ET – New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2

Friday, Aug. 15

7 p.m. ET – Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons

10 p.m. ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, Aug. 16

1 p.m. ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles

4 p.m. ET – San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

7 p.m. ET – New York Jets vs. New York Giants

9:30 p.m. ET – Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, Aug. 17

1 p.m. ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 21

7 p.m. ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers

Friday, Aug. 22

8 p.m. ET – Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys

Saturday, Aug. 23

1 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns

4 p.m. ET – Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

7 p.m. ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins

10 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Where can I watch the games?

“Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams,” says the official NFL website. “NFL Network -- including 21 live preseason games -- is available across devices with NFL+, and on an authenticated basis through NFL Network distributors' apps and sites and NFL platforms.”

As per FOX Sports, most games will air on the local team’s affiliate cable network. In addition, national broadcast channels like FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN, and NBC can also be opted for. Streaming services like YouTube TV and Fubo remain an option as well.

