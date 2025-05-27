Who is AJ Cole? Las Vegas Raiders star becomes the highest-paid punter in NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders on Monday signed AJ Cole to a four-year, $15.8 million extension to make him the highest-paid punter in the NFL. AJ Cole has earned a big pay rise from the Las Vegas Raiders.(AP)

According to Fox Sports' report, the agreement adds four seasons to the final year Cole had on his existing deal and includes $11 million guaranteed.

Cole confirmed the news in a post on the social media platform X.

“Raider nation for life !!!!!" AJ Cole’s post read.

Who is AJ Cole, the highest-paid punter in the NFL?

Born on November 27, 1995, AJ Cole grew up in College Park, Georgia. He went to Woodward Academy for high school education, where he tried his hand at all kinds of games, including football, basketball, and soccer. Cole was named All-Metro Area by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a senior.

After completing high school, AJ Cole went to North Carolina State University, where he played four years as a starting punter for the Wolfpack. He finished his collegiate career in 2018 as the third-highest punting yards in school history with 9,288 yards. He was a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy as a junior and a semifinalist for the award as a senior.

The Las Vegas Raiders (then Oakland) picked AJ Cole as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he has been a mainstay on the team ever since in the NFL.

He was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2021-23 and earned first-team All-Pro recognition in 2021 and 2023. He had the longest punt of the 2023 season at 83 yards.

In six seasons for the Oakland/Las Vegas franchise, Cole has appeared in 100 games and averaged 48.6 yards per punt on 374 attempts. Only 30 of those punts went for touchbacks. He's averaged at least 50 yards per punt in three of the last four seasons.

As the 2025 season approaches, all the teams are locking down their key players while signing free agents to fill roster holes. The Raiders have sent a message that their punter is key to their future.