Shilo Sanders' Buccaneers release sparks ‘racism’ debate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially waived rookie safety Shilo Sanders, the 24-year-old son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, after a controversial preseason altercation that resulted in his ejection. The decision came less than 24 hours after Sanders threw a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson during the Bucs’ final preseason game on Saturday, reported Marca. Shilo Sanders was waived after his altercation, where he threw a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson (AP)

The incident that changed everything

The altercation unfolded in the second quarter when Davidson grabbed Sanders’ facemask after a blocking tussle. In response, Sanders retaliated with an open-handed swing to Davidson’s helmet. Officials immediately flagged the move for unnecessary roughness and ejected Sanders.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game that no one can throw punches in this league and added it’s inexcusable. “You have got to grow from that,” Bowles was quoted as saying by Marca.

Sanders also drew a pass interference penalty earlier, compounded with a rocky performance in a must-win game for his roster spot, stated another ESPN report.

Why did the Bucs make the move?

For the undrafted players, the margin for error is razor-thin. Sanders had shown promise earlier in the preseason, recording tackles and a quarterback hit in his debut against Tennessee. However, discipline issues combined with missed tackles and inconsistent coverage sealed his fate.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on August 24, quoting Sanders’ agents: “Buccaneers informed rookie safety Shilo Sanders that he is being waived, we’re hoping he gets claimed on waivers.”

Fans spark racism debate after release

Social media erupted after the news, with many fans accusing the NFL of bias against the Sanders family. One of the users on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Keep fighting, young man. Whatever is next, you were made for it.” Another user said, “Is the NFL gonna treat the Manning family the same way?”

One more user remarked that hundreds of players have thrown punches in the NFL and never get waived. “I have a feeling if his last name wasn’t Sanders, he wouldn’t have gotten waived. Tell it how it is,” the X user added.

One joked, “NFL really wanna make a joke outa this family,” while another noted, “Wouldn’t be a story if his last name wasn’t Sanders.” “Clearly it’s racism,” one more user remarked.

FAQs:

Why was Shilo Sanders waived by the Buccaneers?

He was released after being ejected for throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson during a preseason game.

Does this mean his NFL career is over?

Not necessarily. If he clears waivers, he could join Tampa Bay’s practice squad or sign with another team.

Was the decision linked to racism, as fans suggest?

The NFL has not addressed those claims, but the incident sparked debate online about perceived bias against the Sanders family.

Did Shilo Sanders have any previous disciplinary issues?

No major history, but the punch and earlier penalties during the game raised concerns about composure.

What role did Deion Sanders play in this situation?

Deion has not publicly commented beyond liking an Instagram post about his son’s release.