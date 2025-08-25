Antonio Brown slams Deion Sanders' sons after Shilo's Buccaneers release: ‘They will repay’

Antonio Brown, a former NFL wide receiver, has sparked major debate on social media as he targeted Shedeur and Shilo Sanders amid recent roster decisions. In an X post shared on Sunday, the 37-year-old criticized the Sanders family. Brown's post came after Shilo's dream of a roster spot ended abruptly when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him. Antonio Brown has blasted Shedeur and Shilo Sanders as well as their father Deion Sanders in a series of posts on X.(AP)

What did Antonio Brown say?

After Shilo's release, Brown took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter. He even predicted a similar fate for the 25-year-old's brother, Shedeur. “Whole Sanders fam gonna end up getting cut out the league,” the ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wrote.

He did not stop there. In a separate post, he stated that it was not their fault, as the NFL could not “humble” their “dad.” Due to which, “they will repay.” Brown followed up with another post, calling out Deion Sanders directly: “At least his pops will retire his Colorado jersey soon…”

His posts have gained significant attention on the social media platform, with many talking about the challenges that the Sanders are facing at present. So far, none from the family has replied to Brown's viral X posts.

What happened with Sanders?

Both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders became a part of the league amid major expectations from fans, who hoped them to carry forward their father's legacy.

The recent changes in the roster have now intensified the criticism for the two brothers, who moved into professional football from the University of Colorado.

Many predicted that Shedeur might emerge as the first-round draft pick during the 2025 NFL draft. However, he was only roped in by the Cleveland Browns during the fifth round.

For the younger quarterback in the family, the stakes were high, since he vied for the key position against Joe Flacco in the training camp, Marca reported.

Flacco, 40, holds enormous experience in the NFL. Earlier this month, head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that the veteran NFL star will continue to take over the reins under center for the regular season.

Meanwhile, Shilo remained undrafted and was only signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the defensive back position.

Recently, during a preseason incident, he got ejected after he threw punches at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson. Later on, the side released him, thus leaving him with a team ahead of the regular season.

FAQs:

How Shilo Sanders joined Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent after he remained unselected during the 2025 NFL draft.

Which team Shedeur Sanders play for?

He was drafted as the 5th round pick by the Cleveland Browns.

What's the age of Shilo and Shedeur Sanders?

Shilo is 25 years old, while Shedeur is 23.