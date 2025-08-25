Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on Browns roster inclusion: 'Day by day…'

Shedeur Sanders looks set to make it to the Cleveland Browns roster, ESPN's Adam Schefter said. Shedeur Sanders took to Instagram to share some moments from the games.(Getty Images via AFP)

“Browns are releasing quarterback Tyler Huntley, per source. Cleveland has been planning to keep its other four QBs — Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — on its 53-man roster,” he posted on X, ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline on August 26.

Ahead of the pick, Shedeur, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, had expressed hope at his selection. Now, his most recent post on Instagram has got fans coming out in droves to show support to the 23-year-old.

What Shedeur Sanders said

Shedeur took to Instagram to share some moments from the games, and wrote “Thanks everyone for the [love] and support. There’s a lot to learn from this preseason, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I’ll keep learning and getting better.”

Fans immediately showed up in support. One person commented “We supporting you through it ALL!! Keep being LEGENDARY!!”, and another said, “We here! We ain't going NOWHERE! We proud of you!”.

Yet another person commented “We will support you through it all Shedeur! We know you’re Legendary!!.”

Notably, Shedeur's post also comes at a time when Browns' coach Kevin Stefanski has been accused by fans of trying to ‘sabotage’ the player, something the coach denied in recent remarks. Ahead of the pick, speaking to ESPN, Shedeur had noted “I think, overall, as a player, I've put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best, and that's all I can ask for.”

He added, “I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong -- they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It's not my decision.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving Shedeur's brother Shilo.