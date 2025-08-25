NFL Preseason Week 3 key takeaways: Mahomes sharp, Ward solid in Titans debut

The final weekend of the 2025 NFL preseason wrapped up with plenty of storylines, from Patrick Mahomes dialing up big plays for Kansas City Chiefs to top rookies like Cameron Ward and Caleb Williams putting in strong auditions before Week 1. With roster cutdown day looming on Tuesday, the last slate gave coaches and players one last chance to make an impression. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Mahomes locks in for Chiefs finale

According to CBS Sports, Andy Reid stuck to his usual plan and gave his starters meaningful reps. Patrick Mahomes looked sharp, tossing a 58-yard strike to Tyquan Thornton and finding Travis Kelce on a perfectly placed touch pass.

He capped it off with a touchdown to Rashee Rice, showing midseason chemistry. Mahomes finished 8-of-13 for 143 yards and a touchdown, his highest yardage total in any preseason game. The Chiefs scored on all three of their drives, a good sign with the season opener just around the corner.

Cameron Ward boosts Titans’ optimism

The Tennessee Titans gave the No. 1 overall pick the keys on Friday, and Cameron Ward looked like he belonged. According to CBS Sports, Ward went 3-of-4 for 36 yards, highlighted by a 17-yard strike to Van Jefferson.

He later led a 13-play, 90-yard touchdown drive, showing calm pocket presence and sharp accuracy. With a retooled offensive line protecting him, Ward’s short preseason gave the Titans plenty of optimism about what’s ahead in Week 1.

Roster battles and rookie showcases

Wideout Van Jefferson, fighting for a roster spot, made his case with three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, including a 65-yard sprint to the end zone. CBS Sports pointed out it was the kind of showing that could sway coaches as cutdown day approaches.

Meanwhile, Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams got in his final tune-up against Kansas City. He went 11-of-15 for 113 yards and a touchdown to Rome Odunze, finishing the preseason with a clean stat line: 17-of-25 for 220 yards, two touchdowns, no picks.

Even special teams had their moments. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott drilled four field goals, including bombs from 51 and 53 yards. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey answered with a 64-yarder just before halftime, giving Dallas confidence heading into the regular season.

FAQs

Which rookie quarterback stood out in Week 3 of the NFL preseason?

Cameron Ward and Caleb Williams both impressed with efficient performances.

How did Patrick Mahomes perform in his preseason finale?

Mahomes threw for 143 yards and a touchdown in three drives, looking in top form.

Did Van Jefferson do enough to make the Titans roster?

Jefferson’s 105-yard game, including a long touchdown, strengthened his case.

When is NFL roster cutdown day?

Final roster cuts are due Tuesday, following Week 3 of the preseason.