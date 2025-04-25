NFL Draft menu revealed: Travis Hunter, Cameron Ward to munch fries, wings at Lambeau

NFL Draft prospects settle in for the big night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and they're getting a flavorful introduction to what the Badger State does best—comfort food with a hearty, Midwestern twist. Fans arrive at the draft theater before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP)

Wondering what Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and others snack on before the draft? Don't you worry, the NFL has given fans a peek at what’s on the menu in the Green Room.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the list is full of Wisconsin Dairyland flavour, from ‘Bacon Butter Burger Sliders’ to ‘Boneless Wings & Fries’—perfect fuel for one of the most nerve-wracking nights of a young athlete’s life.

Here's a full green room menu for the NFL players before the draft

Bacon Butter Burger Sliders (DF / GF upon request): Ground beef patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, house garlic aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun. Accompanied with French fries.

Brat Cheesesteak Sliders (DF / GF upon request): Shaved tailgate brats with sautéed peppers and onions with muenster cheese, served on potato slider buns. Accompanied with French fries.

Door County Cherry Salad (GF / DF / V upon request): Mixed greens, red onion, toasted walnuts, Door County cherries, and feta cheese. Served with orange maple vinaigrette.

Chorizo & Beer Cheese Mac (VG upon request): Chorizo sausage and noodles tossed in beer cheddar cheese sauce. Served with toast points.

Crab Cakes (DF): Pan-seared crab cakes, lemon garlic sauce, and greens.

Grilled Chicken (DF / GF): Marinated and grilled chicken breast served with steamed broccoli.

Italian House Salad (GF / DF upon request): Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, shaved parmesan, and pepperoncini. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Boneless Wings & Fries (DF upon request): Sauce options include: Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, and Spicy Thai Chili.

Fresh Fried Vern’s Curds (VG): Served with house ranch.

Charcuterie Cup (GF / VG upon request): Assorted Wisconsin cheese, sausage, and fresh vegetables.

Assorted Fruit Cup (V / GF / DF): Watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberry, grapes, pineapple.

Assorted Fruit Kringle (VG): Raspberry, cherry, apple.

Knee Caps (VG)

Gelato Mango Sorbet (GF / DF / V), Espresso Brownie (VG)

Bonbons (VG) Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, Dulce de Leche.