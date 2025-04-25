NFL Draft menu revealed: Travis Hunter, Cameron Ward to munch fries, wings at Lambeau
NFL Draft prospects enjoy comfort food at Lambeau Field, featuring Wisconsin favourites like Bacon Butter Burger Sliders and Boneless Wings.
NFL Draft prospects settle in for the big night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and they're getting a flavorful introduction to what the Badger State does best—comfort food with a hearty, Midwestern twist.
Wondering what Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and others snack on before the draft? Don't you worry, the NFL has given fans a peek at what’s on the menu in the Green Room.
Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the list is full of Wisconsin Dairyland flavour, from ‘Bacon Butter Burger Sliders’ to ‘Boneless Wings & Fries’—perfect fuel for one of the most nerve-wracking nights of a young athlete’s life.
Here's a full green room menu for the NFL players before the draft
Bacon Butter Burger Sliders (DF / GF upon request): Ground beef patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, house garlic aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun. Accompanied with French fries.
Brat Cheesesteak Sliders (DF / GF upon request): Shaved tailgate brats with sautéed peppers and onions with muenster cheese, served on potato slider buns. Accompanied with French fries.
Door County Cherry Salad (GF / DF / V upon request): Mixed greens, red onion, toasted walnuts, Door County cherries, and feta cheese. Served with orange maple vinaigrette.
Chorizo & Beer Cheese Mac (VG upon request): Chorizo sausage and noodles tossed in beer cheddar cheese sauce. Served with toast points.
Crab Cakes (DF): Pan-seared crab cakes, lemon garlic sauce, and greens.
Grilled Chicken (DF / GF): Marinated and grilled chicken breast served with steamed broccoli.
Italian House Salad (GF / DF upon request): Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, shaved parmesan, and pepperoncini. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
Boneless Wings & Fries (DF upon request): Sauce options include: Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, and Spicy Thai Chili.
Fresh Fried Vern’s Curds (VG): Served with house ranch.
Charcuterie Cup (GF / VG upon request): Assorted Wisconsin cheese, sausage, and fresh vegetables.
Assorted Fruit Cup (V / GF / DF): Watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberry, grapes, pineapple.
Assorted Fruit Kringle (VG): Raspberry, cherry, apple.
Knee Caps (VG)
Gelato Mango Sorbet (GF / DF / V), Espresso Brownie (VG)
Bonbons (VG) Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, Dulce de Leche.