Evan Mobley gets massive pay raise with NBA's DPOY; will earn...

ByShrey Banerjee
Apr 25, 2025 05:03 AM IST

Evan Mobley, Draymond Green and Dyson Daniels were the three finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year title

NBA announced Evan Mobley as the coveted Defensive Player of the Year. The Cleveland Cavaliers star beat Draymond Green and Dyson Daniels to win the prized title.

Evan Mobley bags DPOY award(Getty Images via AFP)
Evan Mobley bags DPOY award(Getty Images via AFP)

How much is Even Mobley going to earn?

With the Defensive Player of the Year win, Mobley could reportedly take away a whopping $269 million from his upcoming contract.

