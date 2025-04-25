Evan Mobley gets massive pay raise with NBA's DPOY; will earn...
Apr 25, 2025 05:03 AM IST
Evan Mobley, Draymond Green and Dyson Daniels were the three finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year title
NBA announced Evan Mobley as the coveted Defensive Player of the Year. The Cleveland Cavaliers star beat Draymond Green and Dyson Daniels to win the prized title.
How much is Even Mobley going to earn?
With the Defensive Player of the Year win, Mobley could reportedly take away a whopping $269 million from his upcoming contract.