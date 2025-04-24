Who is Shedeur Sanders? Colorado’s star quarterback heats up the 2025 NFL draft

Just this past weekend at Folsom Field, the University of Colorado paused its usual spring game routine to honour someone who’s become a true face of the program—quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Fans watched as Sanders’ No. 2 jersey was officially retired. Did he deserve a jersey retirement? For many, maybe not! Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft, family, and love life

The youngest son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—who also happens to be his head coach. His brother, Shilo Sanders, also played college football and now eyes the NFL.

Playing under his father, he racked up accolades early, including the Jerry Rice Award in 2021 as the best freshman in FCS football. When Deion took the head coaching job at Colorado, Shedeur followed, and continued to thrive in Boulder.

ALSO READ| What is Shannon Sharpe’s net worth? A look at NFL legend's earnings amid $50m lawsuit row

Last year, Sanders threw for an impressive 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, while limiting his interceptions to just 10. He posted a QBR of 75.5, placing him 20th nationally. Over his two seasons with the Buffaloes, he totalled over 7,300 passing yards and 64 touchdowns through the air, plus eight rushing scores. This earned him the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the title of Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Sanders is reportedly dating Jasmine Rae, a 28-year-old American model with the Scout Model Agency. He was previously linked to TV actress Storm Reid.

The QB is now seen as a top-tier prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay even has connected him with teams like the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints, while the Browns and Steelers are also reportedly interested.

ALSO READ| NFL Draft 2025: Who are the special announcers on Day 1 and 2?

However, Jason Whitlock, a veteran sports commentator who previously called the QB “Dak Prescott with Deion as daddy”, again took aim at Sanders, commenting, “Rashaan Salaam won a Heisman and had to wait 23 years. But Shedeur, with a 13-12 record, gets enshrined within months.”

“He’s like the George Floyd of college football.” Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and several former players called the comparison insensitive and divisive.