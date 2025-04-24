Shannon Sharpe is in the midst of a massive controversy after a woman accused him of rape and filed a $50 million lawsuit against him. While Sharpe has denied the allegations, alleged proof of abuse seems to be mounting against him. What is Shannon Sharpe’s net worth? A look at NFL legend's earnings amid $50m lawsuit row (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

While Sharpe’s legal team released alleged text messages between the NFL legend and the woman who has accused him of rape, revealing X-rated missives she sent him, alleged audio released by the accuser revealed Sharpe threatening her, “I’m going to f–king choke the s–t out of you.”

With Sharpe making headlines, we decided to take a look at his net worth and career. A professional football tight end, he has played as many as 14 seasons in the National Football League (NFL), primarily with the Denver Broncos.

What is Shannon Sharpe’s net worth?

Sharpe, who smoothly transitioned from the football world to the media landscape, has a net worth of $14 million as of 2025, according to Marca and Celebrity Net Worth. Sharpe entered the NFL in 1990 as a seventh-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos. With his consistent performance, he managed to secure some lucrative deals. Sharpe signed a three-year extension worth $3.65 million with Denver back in 1993. By 1997, he was already earning $7.5 million over three years.

In 2000, Sharpe joined the Baltimore Ravens with a four-year, $13.8 million deal – the biggest contract of his playing career. In 2002, he returned to Denver with a seven-year, $16 million deal. However, he retired a year later.

Sharpe amassed an estimated $22 million in salary over his 14-year career. He boasts 815 receptions, over 10,000 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns during his career.

Sharpe has been involved in various ventures beyond his football career, including ‘Shay by Le Portier,’ a high-end cognac launched in 2022. It was reportedly inspired by his grandmother, Mary Porter. He has often promoted the label through Club Shay Shay and on social media.

The football icon’s SHARPE clothing line reflects his interest in fashion and lifestyle. Sharpe has also been involved in local restaurant investments, as well as other smaller-scale ventures in Atlanta. He has also partnered with various household names over the years, including Reebok, Pizza Hut, Coors Light, Pepsi and State Farm.

Sharpe owns a mansion in Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood. While he bought the property for $2.5 million in 2002, it is currently valued at more than $5 million.