NFL Draft 2025: Who are the special announcers on Day 1 and 2?

The NFL 2025 draft will take place in Green Bay from April 24 to 26. Several guests will make pick announcements for the 32 teams on days 1 and 2, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell leading the charge. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will kick off the NFL Draft on Thursday(AP)

Who will announce NFL Draft picks on the first day?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, former Green Bay Packers players Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, James Jones, Clay Matthews, and Jordy Nelson will open the three-day event as announcers on day 1. Arik Armstead, last year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, will also join the NFL Commissioner to announce the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick.

Who will announce NFL Draft picks on the second day?

Here's a team-by-team list of Day 2 guest announcers:

- Arizona Cardinals – Recently retired cornerback Patrick Peterson will announce the Cardinals' picks on Day 2.

- Atlanta Falcons – Linebacker Keith Brooking will announce Atlanta's Day 2 pick.

- Baltimore Ravens – Former offensive lineman Jason Brown will announce the Ravens' Day 2 selections.

- Buffalo Bills – Former Buffalo Bills and Wisconsin Badger wide receiver Lee Evans will announce the Bills' selections on Day 2.

- Carolina Panthers – Running back Chuba Hubbard is set to announce the Panthers' Day 2 pick.

- Chicago Bears – Former Bears wide receiver Dez White will announce the Chicago team's Day 2 selections.

- Cincinnati Bengals – Longtime defensive tackle Tim Krumrie will announce the Bengals' Day 2 choice.

- Cleveland Browns – Hall of Famer longtime left tackle Joe Thomas will announce the Browns' Day 2 picks.

- Dallas Cowboys – Longtime center Travis Frederick will announce Dallas' Day 2 picks.

- Denver Broncos – Former Badgers running back Montee Ball will announce the Broncos' Day 2 picks. According to the Broncos ' website, make-A-Wish recipient Samuel Barrett will also announce the team's first-round pick.

- Detroit Lions – Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will announce the Detroit team's Day 2 picks.

- Green Bay Packers – Host team Green Bay Packers have multiple former players scheduled to announce their Day 2 picks, including Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, James Jones, Jerry Kramer, Clay Matthews, Jordy Nelson, and Dave Robinson.

- Houston Texans – Owen Daniels will announce the Texans' Day 2 selections.

- Indianapolis Colts – Current Colts' player Jonathan Taylor will announce the team's Day 2 picks.

- Jacksonville Jaguars – Former linebacker T.J. Slaughter will announce the Jaguars' Day 2 selections.

- Kansas City Chiefs – Former wide receiver Dante Hall will announce the Chiefs' Day 2 picks.

- Las Vegas Raiders – Former offensive lineman Steve Wisniweski will announce the Raiders' choices on Day 2.

- Los Angeles Chargers – Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is set to announce the team's Day 2 picks.

- Los Angeles Rams – Former defensive lineman Michael Brockers will announce the Rams' Day 2 picks.

- Miami Dolphins – Linebacker Alec Ingold will announce the Dolphins' Day 2 picks.

- Minnesota Vikings – Former Vikings tight end Stu Voigt will announce the team's selections on Day 2.

- New England Patriots – Former Wisconsin Badgers running back James White will announce the Patriots' Day 2 picks.

- New Orleans Saints – The Saints called on Ryan Ramczyk to announce their picks on Day 2.

- New York Giants – Former cornerback Jason Sehorn will announce the Giants' Day 2 picks.

- New York Jets – Former Jets' defensive end John Abraham will announce the team's Day 2 picks.

- Philadelphia Eagles – Former defensive tackle Beau Allen will announce the Eagles' Day 2 picks.

- Pittsburgh Steelers – Hall of Fame wide receiver Lynn Swann will announce the Steelers' Day 2 picks.

- San Francisco 49ers – Two-time All-Pro linebacker Julian Peterson is the guest announcer for the 49ers.

- Seattle Seahawks – 2005 NFL MVP running back Shaun Alexander and five-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman will announce the Seahawks' Day 2 picks.

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Two-time All-Pro Simeon Rice will announce the Buccaneers' selections on Day 2.

- Tennessee Titans – Two-time All-Pro linebacker Keith Bulluck will announce the Titans' Day 2 picks.

- Washington Commanders – Former wide receiver Gary Clark will announce the Commanders' Day 2 picks.