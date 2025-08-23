Top 5 most shocking NFL trades in 2025: Brian Robinson’s move stuns fans

Washington Commanders have parted ways with running back Brian Robinson Jr, sending him to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The 26-year-old enters the final year of his rookie deal and adds depth behind Christian McCaffrey, New York Post reported. Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) works out during practice at NFL football minicamp(AP)

Robinson, who rushed for 799 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, was Washington’s lead back for three seasons. The Commanders will absorb part of his $3.4 million salary. His move positions him as McCaffrey’s primary backup in San Francisco, ahead of Isaac Guerrendo.

Other shocking NFL 2025 trades

The NFL 2025 offseason has been nothing short of dramatic with several blockbuster trades reshaping team rosters and playoff predictions. From elite receivers switching teams to veteran quarterbacks finding new homes, the league has witnessed some jaw-dropping deals. Here’s a look at the five other significant moves so far:

Davante Adams joins Los Angeles Rams

Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, providing an immediate boost opposite Puka Nacua, as per ESPN. It added that Adams, who has five straight 1000-yard seasons, gives head coach Sean McVay another elite option and positions the Rams as strong playoff contenders in the NFC.

Also Read: Brian Robinson to 49ers fantasy impact: Austin Ekeler wins big, Christian McCaffrey likely unaffected

Cameron Ward drafted by Tennessee Titans

In an unexpected twist, the Tennessee Titans selected OK State quarterback Cameron Ward with the No 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft 2025. Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns last year at Miami, showing flashes of playmaking ability. With veteran targets Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, Ward should contribute right away as a rookie, the ESPN report added.

Courtland Sutton to New York Jets

According to Bleacher Report, in an interesting trade, veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton was traded by the New York Jets to Denver for future draft picks. Sutton, who is coming off his best season since 2019 (1,081 yards, 8 touchdowns), adds depth for QB Justin Fields and is a good fit alongside stud receiver Garrett Wilson.

Kirk Cousins traded to the Saints

In yet another surprise quarterback shuffle, the New Orleans Saints acquired Kirk Cousins from the Atlanta Falcons after the retirement of Derek Carr. Cousins signed a lucrative contract with the Falcons a year ago. The Saints see Cousins as a crucial asset to keep their playoff hopes alive under new head coach Kellen Moore.

Also Read: McCaffrey-Brian Robinson could save San Francisco 49ers; here's how RB depth looks now

Ashton Jeanty drafted by Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted the star running back Ashton Jeanty with the 6th overall pick. Jeanty led the FBS with 2,601 rushing yards and 126 forced missed tackles last season which made Jeanty a pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

FAQs

Which team did Brian Robinson Jr. join in 2025?

He was traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers.

Who is the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Cameron Ward, selected by the Tennessee Titans.

Where did Davante Adams go?

Adams has joined the Los Angeles Rams.