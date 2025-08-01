Washington Commanders stadium to get $3.8 billion upgrade: Here's all you need to know

The Washington Commanders are caught in political crosshairs thanks to Mayor Muriel Bowser and team President Mark Clouse pushing forward on the $3.8 billion stadium proposal. Backed by Josh Harris, the aspirational endeavor aims to revamp the RFK arena into a culturally revived hub providing housing, entertainment, and jobs. File photo of Washington Commanders Stadium

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s views

The Washington Post reports that Bouser and Clouse were grilled by DC lawmakers on Wednesday (July 30) in an hours-long hearing with questions related to the “massive new stadium development” project. Ahead of the council’s vote last Friday, lawmakers “asked about everything from parking garage arrangements and transit capacity to community benefits and labor requirements.” It was clear by the end of the meeting, however, that initial skepticism over the price tag associated with publicly funding the project had subsided.

On July 29, Bowser gave an additional boost to the project by putting up a social media post about the social and economic benefits of taking such a move. “Reminder: The RFK deal isn’t just a stadium — it’s jobs, housing, park space, a SportsPlex, and a new waterfront community. 180 acres of vacant land, activated. This week, we have the chance to make DC history together. We can't let this window of opportunity close,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Live from the RFK public hearing: "We're so excited that the ownership of the Commanders knows how much we want them back and that they want to come back. Bring the Commanders back to Washington, DC,” she wrote on X the same day, along with a video of her addressing lawmakers during the hearing.

President Trump demands name reversal

The issue of the Commanders’ new stadium took a political turn last week when President Donald Trump publicly declared his dissatisfaction with the name Commanders. “I wouldn’t have changed the name… it just doesn’t have the same ring to me,” he said in a media interaction, CBS reported.

He then threatened to pull out support from the project if the team’s name was not changed back to its original: Redskins. “If they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington,” he added. The future of the stadium lies in the hands of how this political spat plays out.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta