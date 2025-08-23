Brian Robinson to 49ers fantasy impact: Austin Ekeler wins big, Christian McCaffrey likely unaffected

The Washington Commanders have traded running back Brian Robinson Jr to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, ESPN and AP reported on Friday, citing sources. The star RB, who rushed for 1,042 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024, moves from a run-heavy Commanders offense to the 49ers’ stacked backfield behind Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs during practice at the team's football training camp(AP)

This deal reshapes fantasy outlooks for several players across both teams, amplifying opportunities in Washington while potentially capping Robinson’s upside in San Francisco.

Here is a potential fantasy impact from the Brian Robinson to San Francisco trade

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

The undrafted rookie from Memphis, who impressed in preseason with 4.7 yards per carry, stands to gain the most from Robinson’s departure. With Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez handling early-down work, Croskey-Merritt’s speed (4.38 40-yard dash) positions him as a change-of-pace back, potentially seeing 8-10 touches per game.

His upside in PPR leagues rises significantly, making him a late-round stash or waiver-wire add, especially if Ekeler’s durability wanes.

Chris Rodriguez

Rodriguez, a 2023 sixth-round pick, could emerge as Washington’s goal-line specialist. At 6’0”, 217 pounds, his bruising style (5.1 YPC in limited 2024 action) complements Ekeler’s receiving prowess. Expect 10-12 carries per game, boosting his touchdown potential. Project him as a RB3/flex option in standard leagues, with RB2 upside in favorable matchups.

Austin Ekeler

Ekeler, signed to a two-year, $11.43 million deal in March 2025, becomes the clear lead back in Washington. His 2024 stats (1,139 scrimmage yards, 8 TDs) indicate RB2 value, but Robinson’s exit could push him to 15-18 touches per game, enhancing his PPR appeal. However, at 30, his efficiency (4.2 YPC) may dip, tempering expectations to a mid-RB2 ranking.

Isaac Guerendo

The 2024 fourth-round pick from Louisville sees his fantasy stock plummet with Robinson’s arrival. Behind McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, Guerendo’s path to touches was already limited; now, with Robinson’s proven 1,000-yard capability, Guerendo drops to a deep-league handcuff at best, unlikely to see meaningful snaps barring multiple injuries.

Jordan James

James, a 2025 undrafted free agent from Oregon, faces a similar fate. His preseason flashes (4.9 YPC) hinted at depth potential, but Robinson’s addition buries him on the 49ers’ depth chart, rendering him irrelevant for most fantasy formats—drop him if rostered.

Brian Robinson (short term)

Robinson’s move to San Francisco immediately downgrades his short-term value. Behind McCaffrey, he’ll likely see 5-8 touches per game as a backup, reducing his RB2/flex appeal to a touchdown-dependent RB3. His 2024 efficiency (4.4 YPC) won’t translate in limited volume.

Brian Robinson (contingency upside)

However, Robinson’s handcuff value skyrockets. If McCaffrey misses time (as in 2024’s four games), Robinson could step into a 15-20 touch role in Kyle Shanahan’s run-heavy scheme, potentially delivering RB1 production.

Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey remains a locked-in RB1, with his 2024 dominance (1,459 scrimmage yards, 21 TDs) unaffected. Robinson might siphon a few goal-line carries, slightly capping his TD ceiling, but expect no major shift in his elite usage.

Sneaky big for Ollie Gordon, D’Andre Swift, Jaydon Blue and other vulnerable backfields

This trade stabilizes the 49ers’ backfield but boosts fantasy value for RBs in committees like Gordon (Oklahoma State alum, now with Cowboys) and Swift (Eagles), avoiding additional competition - target them as undervalued assets in drafts.