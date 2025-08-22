McCaffrey-Brian Robinson could save San Francisco 49ers; here's how RB depth looks now

Christian McCaffrey might lose out on a few touchdowns, but overall, he will be a happy man to play alongside Brian Robinson after the San Francisco 49ers complete a blockbuster trade with the Washington Commanders. In return, the Commanders are getting a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) works out during practice at NFL football minicamp(AP)

The Associated Press cited two people familiar with the deal to report that the trade will be finalized once Robinson passes a physical.

What the trade means for Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey has been leading the 49ers' offense since joining them in 2022. The team is in desperate need of a quality RB to support their superstar, especially since Patrick Taylor, Corey Kiner, and Ameer Abdullah all got placed on injured reserve this month.

The woes don't end there. Fifth-round rookie Jordan James is also out with a broken finger, and second-year back Isaac Guerendo just returned to practice this week after missing time with a shoulder injury.

McCaffrey, who handles most of the load for the 49ers when healthy, has led the league with 339 scrimmage touches and 2,023 yards when he won AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. McCaffrey played at least 75% of the offensive snaps 15 times that season, including the playoffs.

However, he was reduced to just four games last season because of injuries to his Achilles and knee. He also missed significant time due to injuries in 2020 and 2021 with Carolina.

What does Brian Robinson bring to the table?

Brian Robinson Jr’s tenure in Washington has come to an abrupt close. Once considered a cornerstone of Ron Rivera’s regime, the 2022 third-round pick emerged as the Commanders’ top running back last season, piling up 799 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns. Over three seasons, he totaled 2,329 rushing yards and 15 scores.

But with new general manager Adam Peters reshaping the roster, Robinson slipped down the depth chart. Peters drafted Jacory ‘Bill’ Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round to pair with veteran Austin Ekeler and second-year back Chris Rodriguez Jr Robinson’s absence from Monday’s preseason game, coupled with his excused practice absences this week, signaled his diminishing role. Coach Dan Quinn later confirmed it was an organizational decision to sideline him.

Robinson survived being shot twice in the right leg during a 2022 carjacking attempt, returning that fall to rush for nearly 800 yards and five touchdowns despite missing the season’s first month. A year later, he described his recovery as 'night and day'.

Now, Robinson is headed to San Francisco, becoming the second veteran added by the 49ers this week. The team also brought in receiver Skyy Moore from Kansas City in a late-round pick swap for 2027.

San Francisco 49ers RB depth chart

Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr, Isaac Guerendo, and Jordan James (Q)

(With AP inputs)