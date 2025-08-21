Antonio Brown roasts WNBA star Sophie Cunningham over viral twerking video

Recently, Sophie Cunningham’s NSFW clip in a shopping mall went viral on social media, where she could be seen twerking. The WNBA star is known for her bold personality, both on and off the court. Her video was also seen by former NFL star Antonio Brown, who also reacted to the video. Antonio Brown reacted to Sophie Cunningham's twerking video.(AP)

He wrote, “What game n****”.

Earlier when sex toys were thrown onto the court during Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries and Chicago Sky vs Valkyries matches, Brown posted a photoshopped image of Caitlin Clark. He photoshopped the t-shirt print which read, “Pay us in green floppy d**dos.”

Recently Brown also criticised Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. He said, “Steelers can not build in the draft no more they done wrong too many players I know Dan Rooney turning in his grave looking at a roster with a bunch of old guys who haven’t gotten it done.”

“Random guys from all over the league.”

Recently, Tom Brady broke his silence on Brown during an interview. He said, “I wanted the best for him. I think I saw a spark in him, that if put in the right place, how incredible it could be for not just the team he was on, but for his life and what he could accomplish.”

“I always hope for the best for him. I met him, and I always admired him as a player. And then I got to play with him, and I actually saw in the meeting room how he could take information and bring it to the field.

“We picked him up at the Patriots, and he played one game—the second game of the year against Miami. The next week in practice, we were playing the Jets. It was a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday practice. We didn't have an incompletion the entire week of practice. That's basically unheard of. And we released him Friday afternoon,” he added.