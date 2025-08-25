Shilo and Shedeur Sanders could be teammates again, in theory, after Bucs roster snub

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders could be teammates again - at least in theory. The two brothers, sons of the legendary Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, have had a tough week so far. But if things work out, they'll be rocking football together, just not in the United States. Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, sons of Deion Sanders, had a tough preseason finale this week(AP and AFP)

This comes as the Toronto Argonauts acquired the CFL's negotiating rights to Shilo, only months after they landed the rights to Colorado star Shedeur. The Argos made the move on Sunday, according to 3downnation.com.

Canadian Football League (CFL) teams can claim the rights up to 45 players via the negotiation list. The system works on a first-come, first-served basis. The only key conditions are that the players should not be eligible of the Canadian or Global Drafts and have never played in the CFL before. These players can be removed from the list anytime.

Read More: Shedeur Sanders could beat Joe Flacco, become Cleveland's No 1; expert backs Browns star ahead of roster day

What the Toronto Argonauts deal means for the Sanders brothers

Well, not much. Addition to the negotiation list does not mean that the players, in this case Shedeur and Shilo, have expressed interest in the CFL. In fact, 3DownNation reports that several players are not even aware that their rights have been claimed.

This comes a day after Shilo Sanders was ejected from the Week 3 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived him on Sunday.

Read More: NFL Preseason Week 3 key takeaways: Mahomes sharp, Ward solid in Titans debut

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said, "You can't throw punches in this league. That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that."

While any speculation is premature, if Shilo is not claimed on waivers and is not signed to an NFL practice squad, he could pursue a career in Canada.

Now, coming to Shedeur. The 23-year-old will likely be included on the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster. So for now, its mainly Shilo who will be on the Argonauts' focus.

The idea of the two potentially landing in the same team is wild as of now, but it is a possibility.