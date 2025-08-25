Shedeur Sanders could beat Joe Flacco, become Cleveland's No 1; expert backs Browns star ahead of roster day

Shedeur Sanders' journey at the Cleveland Browns has been stuffed with highs and lows. Initially projected as a round 1 pick, many were left shocked when Sanders slipped down to the fifth round and ended up as the Browns’ 144th overall pick. Even more stunning, however, was Sanders' stellar performance with the team ever since, which has led many to hold high hopes for him. Shedeur Sanders struggled against the Los Angeles Rams in week 3.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, a low moment for Sanders came in week 3 of the preseason when the Colorado alum struggled against the Los Angeles Rams. The team's other two QB options, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, did much better.

“We’ll play our starters in the game, depending on how the game goes, but between 20 to 25 plays,” Browns head coach Stefanski said while discussing the team’s plans. “There will be some guys who get out of there a little bit sooner than others. But it’s really an individualized plan for each guy. But you will see the starters out there.”

Dick Vitale lends support to Sanders

“I‘m rooting hard for @ShedeurSanders & any athlete that gets a raw deal. I hope he proves that he should have NEVER been a 5th round pick. Hope he becomes a success for the @browns who drafted him in the 5th round @ESPNPR,” legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale wrote on social media.

Sanders showcased his potential during Cleveland's preseason opener, completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns in a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Many even suspect that Sanders could potentially become the franchise quarterback, even as he currently develops behind Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

The internet reacts

Fans of the league took to social media to share their reactions to Vitale’s comments.

“Max Duggan was a Heisman finalist, threw for 3700 yards and 32 TD, ran for 425 and another 9 TDs and won a playoff game. He was a 7th round pick and then sent to the practice squad before being cut. Did he get a “raw deal” too?” an account wrote.

Another commented, “Did not prove anything in college. He was lucky to be a 5th round pick. It’s not because of the talent that teams didn’t select him; resume showed nothing other than having dad’s name. The teams didn’t want his baggage that came with it.”

“His last year at CU he threw for 4134 yds, 37 tds, with the highest comp % in college football, and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.. in a P5 conf. Yeah it was a weak conference, but when he did it at JSU, the goalpost was moved to "well he wasn't playing in a P5 conf." He did it and now the standard got moved again. No matter what he does, ppl will just keep moving the goalpost,” an account posted.

“Raw deal, how so? The NFL GM’s are going to draft players in the order they think gives their team team the highest possible chance for success. Statistics in college are just one part of the equation. None of us were at the interviews, team tryouts and other evaluations,” a fan felt.

“He was born with a silver spoon, how did he get a "raw deal"?” a fan expressed.