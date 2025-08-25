Shilo Sanders throwing a punch at Zach Davidson in the second quarter on Saturday night, August 23, has cost him a roster spot in Tampa. However, it has been revealed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers really liked the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. Following the incident, Sanders was ejected from Tampa Bay’s preseason game. Shilo Sanders punch row: Here's how the Bucs actually feel about rookie safety (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)

‘The Buccaneers enjoyed having Shilo in the building’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also waiving Shilo Sanders, according to The Sporting News. Amid the row, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has revealed how the team actually feels about Sanders.

“We’re told that the Buccaneers enjoyed having Shilo in the building, viewing the son of Deion Sanders as a good kid, who was at all times respectful to everyone. Shilo was also immediately remorseful following the incident that disqualified him from the second quarter of the game against the Bills,” Florio said.

"Sanders could, in theory, sign with the Bucs’ practice squad, after clearing waivers," Florio added. "The bigger question is whether he’s good enough to compete and to play at the NFL level."

Head coach Todd Bowles complimented Sanders during this preseason, but also condemned him after the ejection. “You can’t throw punches in this league, that’s inexcusable,” Bowles said, as reported by the New York Post. “They’re going to get you every time. You’ve got to grow from that.”

After the latest incident, previous instances of alleged violence Sanders was previously involved in is being discussed again. When Sanders was just 15 years old, a former security guard at his school in Dallas alleged that Sanders assaulted him in 2015, leaving him with severe permanent injuries. He was previously also accused of slapping teammate Cormani McClain.