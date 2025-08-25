The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving Shilo Sanders, according to The Sporting News. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that despite the new move, Sanders could still get back with Tampa Bay, potentially on the practice squad. Shilo Sanders roster snub: Bucs could make shocking reversal; expert predicts next landing spot (Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

This comes after Sanders was ejected from Tampa Bay’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills for throwing a punch at Zach Davidson in the second quarter on Saturday night, August 23. The incident led to incidents of alleged violence Sanders was previously involved in being discussed again.

Here’s what Mike Florio said

Florio shared the latest information, saying, “We’re told that the Buccaneers enjoyed having Shilo in the building, viewing the son of Deion Sanders as a good kid, who was at all times respectful to everyone. Shilo was also immediately remorseful following the incident that disqualified him from the second quarter of the game against the Bills.”

Read More | Shilo Sanders ejected: Tampa rookie out after punching Bills TE Zach Davidson- Watch

"Sanders could, in theory, sign with the Bucs’ practice squad, after clearing waivers. The bigger question is whether he’s good enough to compete and to play at the NFL level,” Florio added.

Sanders had been complimented earlier in this preseason by head coach Todd Bowles. However, Bowles condemned Sanders following the latest incident.

“You can’t throw punches in this league, that’s inexcusable,” Bowles said, as reported by the New York Post. “They’re going to get you every time. You’ve got to grow from that.”

Read More | Why Deion Sanders didn't accept son Shilo's debut NFL game jersey

ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed on Sunday, August 24, that Sanders had been released by the Bucs. Schefter also noted that Sanders' agent Drew Rosenhaus seemed to have sent a message to the 31 other teams regarding his client's NFL future.

"Buccaneers informed rookie safety Shilo Sanders today that he is being waived, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, who added, 'we're hoping he gets claimed on waivers,'" Schefter wrote on X.