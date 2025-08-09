Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants: Weather update, schedule and more details

The Buffalo Bills are pitted against the New York Giants in their maiden preseason game at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, August 9. The preseason game at the venue takes place amid summer heat, with the 1 PM ET kickoff all set to witness temperatures high in the upper 80s, the Democrat and Chronicle reported. The Buffalo Bills will play their first preseason game against the New York Giants on August 9 at 1 PM ET at Highmark Stadium.(AP)

As announced earlier by Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, the team will be playing in the absence of quarterback Josh Allen, while Mitch Trubisky is expected to start. Also, the remaining starters could be given about one quarter of action.

Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants: Weather update

The match is being hosted at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

As per the National Weather Service, the temperature in Buffalo is expected to be around 84 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of kickoff, with clear sunny sky and sticky dew point. The wind speed remains mild, mostly in single-digit out of the south.

AccuWeather forecast suggests that the temperature could reach as high as 85 degrees Fahrenheit at the start of the game, with a partly sunny sky.

Also, the RealFeel temperature hovers around 92 degrees and wind gusts between 12 to 13 mph during the match.

Will weather impact odds or betting? The Democrat and Chronicle report suggests that the preseason game should not be impacted much by the weather in Buffalo, since there is not enough evidence regarding heat affecting players much on the field.

This comes when the region has witnessed notable jumps in its average temperature during the season.

Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants: Schedule

The kickoff for the Bills vs the Giants game is scheduled for 1 PM ET on Saturday. Those planning to watch the game live on TV can see it on CBS. It will be available locally in different stations like WROC, WIVB, WSYR, WPNY/WFXV/WUTR, WWTI, and others.

Fans can also live stream the game on the official NFL website as well as its mobile application. They can even consider subscribing to NFL+, which is the league’s streaming service. However, people must note that they will only be able to watch it on a phone or tablet, since it does not work on a TV.

Moreover, fans can stream NFL games after subscribing to other platforms like Spectrum, DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, as well as YouTube TV+.

FAQs

1. What time does Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants start in the US?

The kickoff is scheduled at 1 PM ET.

2. How's the weather in Buffalo today?

The National Weather Service has predicted the temperature to be around 84 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon.

3. Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants on TV?

It will be available on CBS.