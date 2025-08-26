Fox-YouTube TV row could leave American viewers without access to NFL games: Here's why

Fox and Google-owned YouTube cannot seem to reach an agreement in the current carriage dispute. As a result, Fox broadcast network, Fox News and other Fox owned TV could be leaving YouTube TV in the coming days. With NFL starting September 4, August and the following month often become critical for carriage deals. Image for representation.(Unsplash)

On Monday, Fox started to warn customers that its channels stood the risk of being pulled “unless Google engages in a meaningful way soon". The deadline for an agreement is August 27, 5 pm ET, YouTube said.

With NFL starting September 4, August and the following month often become critical for carriage deals, and the recent problem could leave football fans without access to channels on which they can catch games.

What Fox-YouTube row means for NFL viewers

In the event that Fox channels are yanked from YouTube TV, then customers in markets with Fox-owned stations would lose access to local NFL games, along with college football as well as the MLB playoffs.

Other channels that would be impacted are Fox News, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, and Fox Business Network.

Fox in a statement said it was “disappointed that Google continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace.” Meanwhile, YouTube, in a blog post, said "Our current agreement with Fox is approaching its renewal date and we are in active and ongoing negotiations to continue carrying their content. Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive. Our priority is to reach a deal that reflects the value of their content and is fair for both sides without passing on additional costs to our subscribers.”

How to watch NFL if Fox goes dark

If Fox channels do go dark, users can still watch NFL by subscribing to Fox One, YouTube has advised. They have also said that if the Fox channels go dark for a prolonged period, then customers will get a $10 credit.

In February, YouTube TV reached a deal with media giant Paramount Global to keep channels like CBS, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon available, after failed negotiations for a new contract had briefly left the future of the streaming partnership in limbo.

(With Reuters inputs)