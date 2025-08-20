Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
MLB rights deals update: Apple out; Peacock, ESPN and Netflix still in play - Report

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 05:24 am IST

Major League Baseball’s national media landscape is reportedly on the verge of a major shake-up, with a new round of broadcast deals nearing completion.

According to Yahoo Sports' Kendall Baker, the MLB deal is 'close to being done', with Apple out and ESPN, Peacock, and Netflix sticking on.

A general view during the MLB Little League Classic between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets at Bowman Field (Getty Images via AFP)
As per Baker, the MLB is finalizing agreements that would likely run through 2028, aligning with the league’s existing contracts with Fox and TNT Sports. The reported plan marks a dramatic reshuffling of partners and platforms.

“Nothing is finalized (which of course means things could still change) but sounds close,” Baker reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Apple, which previously carried Friday Night Baseball, is reportedly stepping away entirely. In its place, NBC and Peacock are poised to acquire Friday night games, as well as ESPN’s vacated Sunday Night Baseball package and Wild Card matchups. That move would give NBC an unprecedented year-round Sunday prime-time sports lineup—adding baseball to its existing football and basketball coverage.

However, like Baker mentioned, nothing is finalized.

While exiting its traditional rights package, ESPN is reportedly not cutting ties with the sport altogether. As per Baker, the network plans to acquire MLB.tv, the league’s out-of-market streaming service, as part of its broader push into streaming.

The purchase could serve as the backbone of ESPN’s soon-to-launch direct-to-consumer service, while also keeping the door open for potential involvement in local rights.

Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly finalizing its entry into MLB by securing rights to the Home Run Derby, another property ESPN previously held. The addition would expand Netflix’s growing live-sports portfolio with one of baseball’s most-watched annual events.

If these deals materialize, the new structure would significantly alter baseball’s media reach: Apple bows out, NBC deepens its live-sports dominance, ESPN secures a digital foothold, and Netflix adds a marquee event.

