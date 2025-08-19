NFL's 'social justice' move: Here's what new directive on endzone messages says

The NFL, for the sixth straight time, has decided to continue its mandate of asking teams to feature social justice messages at endzones for all games. All teams get to pick from five versions according to what best suits them for one end of the field, as “It Takes All Of Us” remains constant on the other end. The only change in the list compared to last season is “Inspire Change” replacing “Vote”. (Getty Images via AFP)

The announcement

“All 32 NFL teams will again this year be forced to stencil a 'social justice' message in their endzones. They must choose from the following options: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “Choose Love,” “Inspire Change,” “It Takes All of Us,” an account posted on social media.

The only change in the list compared to last season is “Inspire Change” replacing “Vote”. These messages will complement the league's other cause campaigns such as Salute to Service and Crucial Catch, which will also appear in end zones during select weeks this season, reports the Associated Press.

The reigning Super Bowl champion- the Philadelphia Eagles- will feature “Choose Love” for their opening game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 4 and will continue to rotate through the other four options for the rest of the season. The decision on which message to pick is unilaterally taken based on what the players feel most connected to.

The league will use "End Racism" along with "It Takes All of Us" in the back of end zones for all international games for the second straight season. Players will also have the option of displaying any of these five messages on their helmets for this season.

The NFL comments

"We're working hand-in-hand with players, and alongside our clubs, to amplify player voices and underscore what is most important to them," Anna Isaacson, the NFL's senior vice president of social responsibility, told The Associated Press.

"For decades, the NFL and its players have been a unifying force in American culture and society that brings people of all cultures and backgrounds together to enjoy America's most popular sport. This is an honor and responsibility that the league takes seriously, which is why we actively invest in off-field programs and on-field initiatives that promote unity.”

"Choose Love continues to resonate across the league," Isaacson added. "It has become a unifying message of healing and hope, one that many players continue to wear voluntarily on helmet decals."

This move is part of the NFL’s social outreach initiatives. Since 2017, the NFL has provided more than $460 million to dozens of grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations through its Inspire Change initiative, helping benefit communities in need. Inspire Change has supported more than 650 nonprofits and 2,100 players and alumni, matching grants focused on mentorship, workforce development, and food insecurity, the Associated Press noted.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta