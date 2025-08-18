Sydney Sweeney to go naked if Buffalo Bills win Super Bowl 2025? Truth behind the viral claim

Love her, hate her, but you cannot ignore her! Sydney Sweeney has firmly cemented herself in the spotlight – even more so after her American Eagle jeans ad, which sparked a whole conversation about an apparel company promoting eugenics. Now, the Euphoria actor finds herself in the middle of another fix, with a statement being attributed to her that Sweeney would celebrate ‘naked’ if the Buffalo Bills win the Super Bowl. On the work front, Sydney Sweeney's Americana has bombed at the box office(AFP)

However, the actor has never particularly expressed support for the Bills, so why the sudden love for the team? Here's the truth behind what happened.

Sydney Sweeney to celebrate Bills' Super Bowl win 'naked'?

A statement attributed to Sweeney reads “Let's be honest, a Super Bowl win would be the ultimate reason to celebrate. If they win, you'll definitely see me naked in full Bills glory-because this is my team, and I'll do whatever it takes to show my love.”

This was shared on Mafia Bill - a Buffalo Bills fan page. Another page, Buffalo Bills Fans Club, carried the report on August 6. However, Hindustan Times could not find any such statement made by the actor, and this seems to be fabricated.

Furthermore, Bills is not the only NFL team getting Sweeney's purported love. Six days back, the same time that Mafia Bill put out their post, two other NFL fan pages posted the same news.

We Love Chicago Bears and We Love Cleveland Browns, the pages which support the respective NFL teams, shared that Sweeney had apparently said she would celebrate ‘naked’ if their teams won the Super Bowl. Again, no such statement was made, and the entire matter appears fabricated.

On the work front, Sweeney's Americana has bombed at the box office, and fans will get to see her next in Christy – which tells the story of boxer Christy Martin. The upcoming movie will premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5.