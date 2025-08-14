Sydney Sweeney makes major move after American Eagle ad controversy: ‘A few days ago’

Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence on Instagram weeks after she was embroiled in the controversial American Eagle campaign. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old returned to the social media platform to promote her crime thriller movie, Americana, which is all set to release in theaters on August 15. Sydney Sweeney-starrer Americana will release in theaters on August 15.(REUTERS)

Sydney Sweeney back on Instagram

On August 13, Sweeney shared several behind-the-scenes images from the sets of Americana. Among the carousel of photographs, fans get to witness Sweeney as Penny Jo Poplin, her character in the film.

Alongside the images, she wrote, "A few years ago I filmed this little movie with some friends and now you get to meet penny jo".

Americana has been written and directed by Tony Tost. Apart from Sweeney, the movie also features Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Simon Rex, Eric Dane and Zahn McClarnon among others.

Set in a town in South Dakota, Americana will feature everything getting embroiled in a plot filled with major twists and turns, as the characters try to steal the prized Lakota 'ghost shirt.'

An official synopsis for the movie states that a "highly prized Native American artifact" will lead the characters down a "dangerous path in this wildly entertaining modern-day Western".

Also Read: Machine Gun Kelly finally breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

The lives of a woman and her child become violently intertwined with other characters when the rare relic falls onto the black market.

"Crime and chaos follow when an indigenous group leader and his crew join the fray in order to reclaim the artifact and return it to its rightful place," it added.

Earlier this month, Sweeney was spotted at a screening of the film in Los Angeles. The August 3 outing marked her first red-carpet event post the controversy.

Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad campaign

Last month, Sweeney remained in the spotlight as the ad campaign for American Eagle jeans was heavily criticized by many for its tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

Several critics claimed that the usage of "jeans" as a play on "genes" might hint towards genetic superiority and appeared racially charged, People reported.

The controversial campaign was even referenced to Brooke Shields' denim campaign from 1980.

Also Read: American Eagle stores fall 9% amid backlash over ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ campaign

In reply, American Eagle released a statement on August 1 on Instagram and stated that it "is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story."

The brand further stated that it will continue to "celebrate" how people wear their jeans with confidence. "Great jeans look good on everyone," it added.

FAQs

When is Americana releasing in theaters?

It comes out on Friday, August 15.

Who all are there in Americana?

The film features Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Simon Rex and Eric Dane among others.

What was the controversy about the American Eagle jeans ad campaign?

It had sparked major outrage over its tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”